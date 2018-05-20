If You're A Bargain Hunter, These 39 Clever Products On Amazon Are An Incredible Value

For every product out there, there's usually a much more expensive version with more bells and whistles that may or may not be worth the hype — and a way more affordable model being overlooked. If you're a bargain hunter, these clever products on Amazon are an incredible value. They'll save you a ton of money and you won't find yourself compromising when it comes to their effectiveness.

And that's what it's all about: finding the highest quality you can afford without sacrificing quality. You'll find a number of diverse product categories on this list that range from beauty and grooming tools to cookware, bedsheets, and phone chargers. A 10-piece makeup brush set that costs less than $20 and contains every brush you could possibly need is a steal, as is a teeth whitening kit that uses a safer form of peroxide and costs way less than competing brands.

You may be lusting after a certain mop, air fryer, or tourmaline and ceramic hair dryer, but if its price is either prohibitively high for your budget or you simply can't imagine yourself shelling out top dollar for a set of silicone kitchen utensils, rest assured: you don't have to do that. These clever alternatives are not knock-offs — they stand on their own as quality products that just so happen to be incredible bargains.