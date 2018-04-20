If, after years of styling your hair with the blow dryer you got on sale back in 2008, you've finally decided to make your life easier and invest in a professional-quality tool, you're not alone. But where do you start? The best professional hair dryers, as it turns out, are not so easy to spot. There are literally hundreds of models to choose from, each promising different things; less frizz, more volume, less heat damage. And that's not to mention unfamiliar features like wattage, motor materials, speed settings, and cool shot buttons. It can all be a little confusing.

Luckily, armed with a little bit of knowledge about what makes a professional hair dryer worth it, plus a basic understanding of your hair's needs, choosing the right hair dryer is easier than you think. For example, frequent travelers will love the T3 Micro Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer because it folds up for easy storage and is loved by professional hair stylists. Similarly, a titanium option, like the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer (which is also great if you're on a budget), is best if you have thick, long hair because of how heavy-duty (and therefore, quick-drying) it is.

Below are five different, yet equally as effective, professional hair dryers, each designed with unique features to benefit a certain hair type or desired style. With one of these dryers, you'll be able to easily achieve an at-home blowout that'll rival that of your favorite salon. Happy drying!

1 Best For A Frizz-Free Blowout: A Professional Dryer With Ionic Technology And A Cool Shot Button To Lock In Your Style The GHD Air Hair Dryer is a sleek and reliable professional blow dryer that's perfect for all hair types and skill levels. It's made with advanced ionic technology which helps lock in moisture and keep frizz at a minimum. The dryer also features a powerful professional AC motor, accurate speed and temperature controls, two different styling nozzles, and a cool shot button to help set your style.

2 Best For Travel: A Tourmaline-Infused Ceramic Hair Dryer That Folds For Easy Storage The best part about the T3 Micro Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer is that it has the quality and features of a high-end hair dryer but is mini-sized, super lightweight, and folds up for easy storage. With the brand's patented SoftAire technology, this dryer generates a high volume of air filled with negative ions and far infrared heat for smoother, shinier results, less damage, and longer lasting styles. It also has two speed and heat settings, a cool shot button, dual voltage for international travel, a concentrator nozzle, a 9-foot cord with a wrap, and a convenient storage tote.

3 Best For Thick Hair: A 2,000-Watt Titanium Hair Dryer For Under $100 If you have thick, long hair and cutting down on styling time is your top priority, the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer is the surest way to get the results you want quickly. Featuring 2,000 watts of power as well as six speed and heat settings, this dryer is all about performance. Also, since titanium is much lighter than other materials, your arm won't get tired as you dry. To set your style for longer lasting results, use this dryer's cool shot button to finish. Also included? A concentrator nozzle for effortless round brushing.

4 Best For Curly Hair: A Professional Hair Dryer With An Innovative Hand-Shaped Diffuser Attachment To keep your curls defined and frizz-free, choose a professional dryer, like the DevaCurl DevaDryer, that includes a 1,600-watt motor, ionic technology, a concentrator nozzle for smooth results, three temperature settings, and two speed settings for ultimate control. The most important part of this dryer when it comes to curly hair, however, is the diffuser attachment, which is a unique, hand-shaped tool that creates 360-degree airflow to gently define and dry curls.