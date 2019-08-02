If your ideal date night consists of takeout and going to bed early, you probably want a partner who likes those things too. But if you're more excited about leaving the house than staying in, it's likely that you need an adventurous partner. According to astrology experts, some zodiac signs are more likely to need an exploration buddy than others.

"Fire signs and air signs can be prone to boredom and crave novelty," archetypal astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, MA, tells Bustle. "However, the 7th house or descendant in someone's chart may indicate what they crave the most in a partnership to be happy," she says. "Taking into account someone's sun sign and the descendant sign can help steer someone into the best adventure partner."

Not everyone craves a partner who wants to get out and explore together. "Earth signs, in particular — Taurus or Capricorn — crave stability and may have less tendency to crave excitement, though it depends on the rest of their chart including the descendant," Farrar says. "The day-to-day life and simple pleasures of being with someone give Taurus or a Capricorn a sense of security in their relationship." For these folks, constantly leaving their comfort zone is much less enticing than the stability of a routine.

If you're one of these zodiac signs, you probably want an adventurous partner, according to astrology experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle For some couples, the perfect weekend means curling up together on the couch and watching episode after episode of their favorite TV show. For others, though, getting out of the house and finding fun things to do is more their speed. "Keeping in motion keeps an Aries happy, whether it be going to the gym or a jam-packed day of getting things done," Farrar says. "Having a partner who can keep up means Aries can do their thing and not worry about leaving someone behind, or being left behind." While everyone needs some down time, it's definitely a bonus if you and your partner like to spend your free moments in the same way.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Being adventurous can mean different things to different people. To some, it might evoke images of jetting off to cities across the globe. But to others, like Geminis, it might be more along the lines of constantly learning about new things. "Gemini can be known as a hobbyist or polymath and likes to have their mind on many different things, and people," Farrar says. As a Gemini, teaching yourself a new baking technique, learning a new language, or picking up a new sport might be what really makes you happy. Having a partner who also loves to constantly be growing is probably important to you.

3. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Leos are outgoing and love to see and be seen," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "This sign needs a partner who is up for going to the latest movie, seeing a new band, and dining at a new hip restaurant." As a Leo, a partner who is more comfortable being a homebody probably isn't the best fit for you, since hitting the town is much more your style. "Life isn't boring with a Leo so an outgoing, adventurous partner is a must," Barretta says. So grab your partner and head out to a corner of your city that you've never explored before.

4. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) "Sagittarius wants to go big or go home, which can mean traveling and seeing more of the world," Farrar says. Of course, depending on your free time and your budget, this doesn't have to mean week-long trips to faraway places all the time. As a Sagittarius, the exploration is what you crave, so a trip as low-key as heading to a nearby waterfall or checking out a historical landmark near you might be just the thing to take you out of your comfort zone. Plus, having a partner by your side through all of your adventures is definitely a huge perk. "Nothing keeps the romance alive more for Sagittarius energy than someone else who wants to see it all together," Farrar says.