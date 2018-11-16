When the U.S. Education Department released new rules dictating how college campuses should respond to sexual misconduct on Friday, liberals around the country reacted with outrage, including one particularly blistering tweet from a Minnesota representative-elect. Ilhan Omar responded to Betsy DeVos' Title IX proposal by pointing the education secretary to the area where she thinks reform is really needed: the president's own conduct.

"How about some guidelines for mandatory consent education so that boys don't grow into men like our President?" Omar tweeted on Friday.

Earlier in the day, DeVos finally released a long-awaited proposal that would replace Obama-era guidance for how colleges should respond to sexual assault allegations. If enacted into law, the new rules would restrict the definition of sexual harassment that applies on campuses, narrow the range of allegations that schools are forced to respond to, and create more sympathetic conditions for the accused parties.

Critics argue that the proposal would disincentivize students to come forward about sexual misconduct incidents even more than they already are (according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, over 90 percent of campus sexual assault victims don't report the crime).

"The results of these proposed rules would be devastating," Tracey Vitchers of It's On Us said in a statement on Friday obtained by Bustle. "Survivors would have fewer viable pathways to achieve justice, and all students would be less safe as they pursue their education."

