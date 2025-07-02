The Sex Position Each Zodiac Sign Should Try In July

Ready for a hot, summer hookup? Whether you’re currently playing the field or looking for a way to spice up your LTR, there’s a sex position that’s speaking to your zodiac sign this month. Should you try cowgirl, doggy style, or a speed bump? To find out, simply look to the stars.

According to Lisa Stardust, a professional astrologer with the dating app Hily, there are quite a few planetary changes and retrogrades that occur in July. These movements will not only impact how you feel when it comes to love, but also help inspire what you do between the sheets.

Need an example? On July 4th, Stardust says the romantic planet Venus will enter Gemini, which should make it easier for anyone with this star sign to express their innermost desires — read: fantasies — openly and more honestly. Geminis are already great communicators, but add in the influence of saucy Venus, and suddenly those chats will be extra lusty.

That same day, the elusive planet Neptune goes retrograde in fearless Aries, which could urge anyone with this sign to refine their dreams. If you’re an Aries, take that as your cue to switch up the status quo and try something new. Of course, July ends with the sun transitioning into the fiery sign of Leo, which is all about confidence and feeling yourself. Could that be the best time to try an X-rated pose?

Keep reading to find out the best sex position to try in July, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

With Neptune slipping into Aries on July 4, and authoritative Saturn starting its planetary moonwalk on July 13, Stardust believes the Aries of the world will appreciate a bossy pose this month.

To take full control during your next hookup, why not hop on top for cowgirl? This confident position allows you to decide the pace — something that’ll feel right with Saturn in your chart.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

According to Stardust, the month of July is prime time for earthy Tauruses to get even more romantic than usual. When it comes to sex positions, nothing feels closer or more intimate than spooning. It feels so right when you’re lying in bed next to your love. All you have to do is cuddle up behind them — or pull them closer to you — and get busy.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

With rebellious Uranus entering Gemini on July 7, you should feel inspired to try something risqué. Think positions that are difficult to get into but fully worth the pay-off, like advanced crab. This move involves sitting down and facing each other, then lifting a leg (or two) onto your partner’s shoulders.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Venus swims into Cancer on July 30, says Stardust, meaning you could feel laden with love around that time. Add in the fact that it’s your birth month, and it makes sense to choose a position that’s all about you.

To match that vibe, classic missionary is always a good go-to. You don’t have to twist yourself into knots or show off your flexibility, ballerina-style. Instead, it’s all about lying back and letting go.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

On July 18, Mercury begins its backward spin in Leo, and it will truly stir up the drama. If you find yourself in a little tiff with your partner, lean into the makeup-sex vibes with a passionate romp on the couch. Don’t even bother getting fully undressed — it’ll add to the “I need you now” energy. This will also be a sexy way to ring in your birthday.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

According to Stardust, Virgos should spend July practicing the art of saying what they want in bed. To make it easier, choose a face-to-face pose like the plow, which is essentially missionary taken up a notch. Tell your partner exactly what to do: grab this leg, go faster, go slower. To up the ante, whisper something spicy in their ear.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

For Libras, July is all about paying it forward, Stardust says. That means choosing positions that highlight your partner, while also making sure you get in on the action. For that, 69 is always the best place to start. It’s an ideal way to work your magic on a long-term partner, and also an ideal way to wow someone new.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

This month, Stardust reminds Scorpios to speak up about what they want instead of just focusing on their partner. That might mean starting with foreplay outside the bedroom — send a sexy text or drop hints about being in the mood — and then call the shots once you’re together. While any position will be fun for this sensual water sign, warming up with oral from different angles is super hot.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Sagittarians are always down for an exciting experience, and this July is no different. To spice things up, tell your partner to sit in a chair and then surprise them with a saucy strip-tease-style dance. Find your way into their lap — or vice versa — and go to town. Bonus points if you turn on a sultry playlist.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

Capricorn should try the lotus.

Thanks to the full moon in Capricorn on July 10, Stardust says this month is the perfect time to manifest your dreams — and that includes getting what you want in bed. With earth sign energy in the air, you might be in the mood for a powerful pose, like the seated lotus. It allows you to get extra close to your partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Aquarius will be into advanced missionary.

While airy Aquarians are known for being off in their own little world, Stardust says you’ll feel more tuned into your partner this month. If you typically opt for positions that feel detached, like reverse cowgirl or doggy style, you could be in the mood for one with a little more eye contact, like advanced missionary. This one is very up close and personal.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

According to Stardust, Pisces need a break from decision-making this month, and that’s true in the bedroom, too. It’s why you should pick a pose that allows you to relax, like the cross. Your partner can get into position and do the heavy lifting while you relax. As a Neptune-ruled water sign, it’ll feel like a dream come true.

Lisa Stardust, professional astrologer with the dating app Hily