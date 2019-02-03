Prominent lawyers working for immigrant rights group Al Otro Lado and journalists covering the migrant caravans from Central America have been "flagged" and were unable to enter Mexico in recent days, The Los Angeles Times reported. These immigration attorneys and journalists were denied entry into Mexico just as the Trump administration started to enforce a new policy making asylum seekers remain in Mexico while their asylum cases move forward in the United States.

Mexican officials told those affected that their passports had been flagged with alerts by another government, and at least one was told it was the United States. Bustle has reached out to the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Customs & Border Patrol for comment. Bustle also reached out to the Mexican Embassy in D.C.

Four people described their experiences to The Times, two attorneys and two journalists. Both attorneys work for Al Otro Lado, a non-profit based between Los Angeles and Tijuana that has given legal advice to migrants in Tijuana, criticized the Trump administration for policies like family separation, and even sued the government for violating the law.

Al Otro Lado's legal and litigation director, Nora Phillips, flew to Guadlajara, Mexico, on Thursday just for a vacation with her husband and 7-year-old daughter. She told The Times she and her daughter were detained for nine hours on a cold floor without food or water and she was then sent back to Los Angeles.

