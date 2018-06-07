The start of summer means seeing several of your favorite shows come to a close, at least for the time being. But while some series have been given the green light for another season when fall premieres roll around, other productions are still waiting with baited breath to hear if they'll be sticking around or wrapping up for good. But what about Bravo's scripted series, Imposters? With the Season 2 finale airing this week, many may find themselves wondering: Will there be an Imposters Season 3 or could this season finale serve as the show's series finale? Its fate has finally been revealed, though some fans may not be too thrilled with the network's decision.

Variety confirmed that Imposters was canceled after two seasons, meaning it definitely won't be coming back for another installment. Starring Inbar Lavi, Parker Young, Marianne Rendon, Stephen Bishop, Rob Heaps, and Brian Benben, Imposters followed the story of Maddie (played by Lavi), a persona-shifting con artist who finds herself in a game of cat and mouse with her three latest victims. The plot is certainly compelling and while it was never what you could call a ratings goldmine, it had a solid following among viewers, who are sure to be bummed to see it go.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season of Imposters "averaged 1.4 million total viewers per episode, up 23 percent in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic." Those numbers are nothing to scoff at, but nonetheless, Bravo opted not to bring the series back for more episodes.

However, that doesn't mean fans should completely lose all hope. It's possible another network or streaming platform, such as Netflix and Hulu, could decide that the series is worth saving and decide to give it a new home. It wouldn't be the first time something like this has happened. In fact, just recently NBC decided to save the much beloved comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine from extinction after FOX announced it wouldn't be bringing the show back for a sixth season. The news sent shockwaves throughout Twitter and fans rallied together to plead for some network — any network — to help keep the show around. In that case, it actually worked out, so who's to say the same thing couldn't happen for Imposters as well?

Another factor to consider involves how Season 2 will end. Will the storyline have a sense of finality about it? Do the characters receive the proper send-off they deserve? If not, that could incentivize fans to demand some form of closure, which could result in at least a handful of more episodes down the line. That could also be what gives networks the extra push needed to pick it up for another go-round.

Granted, this is all just pure speculation for now, but since we're currently living in a world of revivals and reboots, anything is possible. So just because one network no longer wants the show doesn't mean another one won't be eager to give it a new home, especially if fans generate enough interest in seeing the show continue. Not every canceled series can be saved from TV extinction, but it never hurts to remain hopeful that Imposters will become one of the exceptions to the rule.

Only time will tell, but in the meantime fans still have one more new episode to look forward to before the series comes to a close — possibly for good. It's not much, but it's something.

The final episode of Imposters airs this Thursday, June 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. Don't miss its final bow.