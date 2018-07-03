The Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy has sparked widespread condemnation from people from all walks of life. Now, joining that list of protesters is an Indianapolis church that protested Trump's immigration policies with a display showing Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus being "detained" behind a tall fence. In photos shared by NBC News, all three religious icons can be seen behind a cage in the Christ Church Cathedral yard.

It was a protest purposefully planned by the church's Rev. Canon Lee Curtis, according to NBC News, who stands against the president's approach to immigration.

"A number of our congregants at the cathedral are first or second-generation immigrants and this situation is not abstract to them," Curtis told the network. "The statement with the Holy Family says as much about our policy as any statement would say. We want an end for family detention. Families, all families, every family, is holy, and we hope and pray that families who are seeking out a better life for their kids are afforded that opportunity."

Under Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, over 2,000 children have been separated from their parents — an administrative practice that has been condemned as cruel and inhumane by analysts and organizations, including human rights activists.

More to come...