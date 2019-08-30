Sephora seems to have no shortage of exciting things happening. The Summer VIB Bonus Sale has just ended, and SEPHORia is only a few weeks away. That hasn't stopped the retailer from adding a new brand to its roster. Korea's #1 beauty brand Innisfree is launching at Sephora, and here are all the details you need to know.

According to Kantar World Panel, a global marketing research firm which studies K-beauty consumership, Innisfree tops the list of consumer skin care brands in Korea. While the brand has had a presence in the States for the last two years, it's about to get markedly easier to shop the green, K-beauty brand thanks to its Sephora launch.

Innisfree will be coming to Sephora online Sept. 4 and launching in nine select stores on Sept. 6. New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, and Boston Sephora location will feature the products on their shelves. According to the brand, Innisfree will be launching at the beauty retailer with 34 curated products that include everything from masks to cleansers to eye creams. While many of Sephora's skin care brands fall into a steeper price range, that's not the case with Innisfree. All of the products coming to the nationwide retailer will cost between $10 and $34.

If you haven't tried Innisfree before, the brand is known for a few different things that make it a perfect fit for Sephora. The first is the brand's focus on ethical, quality ingredients from Korea's Jeju Island. One of the brand's hero ingredients is its green tea which is USDA-certified and extracted preserve the ingredient to allow its true potency to be incorporated into the product. Plus, nearly all of the brand's products are created with 80% naturally-derived ingredients.

Alongside its commitment to creating natural, green products, Innisfree is also deeply concerned with its environmental impact. If there is a standalone Innisfree location near you, the brand accepts empty Innisfree product bottles (even ones bought at Sephora) that they will recycle and convert into something new. Plus, the brand has teamed up with the Arbor Day Foundation and pledged to plant 10,000 trees across areas of the U.S.

While the launch of Innisfree at Sephora is exciting, it shouldn't come as too much of a shock to skin care lovers. Korean and Korean-inspired beauty brands have been entering the retail space rapidly over the past several years. In fact, Sephora already hosts a plethora of K-beauty brands such as Amore Pacific (which is Innisfree's parent company), Glow Recipe, Belif, and Dr. Jart+. There's even an entire section of Sephora's website dedicated to K-beauty.

The same is true of Ulta Beauty, another of the major beauty retailers in the US. With its blend of affordable and higher end items, Ulta's K-beauty section features a blend of lower cost brands like Tony Moly and CosRX as well as more expensive lines such as Alicia Yoon's Peach & Lily.

With Innisfree being added to Sephora's line-up, the retailer has expanded not just with another K-beauty skin care brand, but also one that has a price tag that might be more accessible for shopper. Regardless of whether you choose to shop Innisfree from Sephora, though, the launch is just further proof that K-beauty isn't going anywhere any time soon.