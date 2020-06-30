Thanks to Netflix's newest reality series Say I Do, viewers will get the chance to witness various couples see their wedding dreams come true in the course of a week with the help of three experts. One of these Say I Do experts is interior designer Jeremiah Brent, who may look very familiar to HGTV fans. When he isn't busy designing dream weddings, Brent is best known for his work on the series Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House, which he stars in alongside his husband, Nate Berkus. On the show, the couple use their design expertise to turn fixer-uppers into dream houses, converting what would be renovation nightmares into architectural masterpieces.

With a background like that, Brent seems more than qualified to put his designing skills to good use for weddings, as well. "I've always loved design. I loved imagining the way people could live in a space, that's what I connected to," Brent told House Beautiful. "I just didn't imagine interior design was a career I could or would get into, so once I actually had that opportunity to start creating things for people and realized that my art could be that expression of how people live in their homes, that's when I realized that's the job for me."

When he isn't busy fixing houses or creating dream weddings, Brent spends the majority of his time with his husband Berkus and their two surrogate children, Poppy and Oskar. "We don't hear people talk about that as much as they could or should," Berkus told USA Today's All the Moms in June 2018 when speaking about surrogacy, calling the process a "beautiful experience."

Both kids show up frequently on Brent and Berkus' Instagram accounts, in snapshots of fun times at the beach or hanging out at home.

While it doesn't look like Berkus or their children will make an appearance on Say I Do alongside Brent, given the happy life Brent has created for himself — both professionally and personally — it seems safe to say that these soon-to-be newlyweds will be in good hands.