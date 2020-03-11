The TV dating show resurgence is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down, as the arrival of Channel 4's Five Guys a Week, proves. The series centres around an unconventional approach to finding love, and follows a group of single women as they invite five men to move in with them at the same time. The reality show is presented as being, well, reality. But is Five Guys a Week scripted?

As it stands, there has been no official comment regarding whether or not the series is scripted. I have reached out to Channel 4 for comment, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

However, during an interview with iNews, Five Guys a Week contestant Amy Louisa Jane recounted her experience of filming the show, and delved into how the format actually works. Although not confirmation by any stretch, Amy's account appears to suggests the show's content does not emerge from the pages of a script — which makes Channel 4's dip into the reality-dating pond all the more enjoyable.

As the Radio Times reports, Five Guys a Week sees a different woman invite five men into her own home each week. During their brief stay, the men will get to know and strive to impress their temporary roommate. However, the women are tasked with eliminating a different man at the end of each day, until eventually, only her perfect match remains. The series prides itself as being the "antidote to traditional dating shows," and aims to ask the question: "How do you know if someone’s right for you until you’ve lived with them?"

Throughout the five-part series, viewers are introduced to a different single woman each episode — all of whom have varying ideas of what they'd like to find in a potential partner.

"This simple format goes well beyond the realm of a traditional dating show," said Gilly Greenslade, the Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor for Channel 4. Speaking of the new series, Greenslade further explained how Five Guys a Week explores "what people actually want from their partners," whilst also "offering a revealing — and sometimes surprising — insight into the male psyche."

Although the reality-dating genre is fairly overcrowded right now, this latest offering appears to be well worth a try, and you can watch Five Guys a Week on Tuesdays at 9.15 p.m. on Channel 4.