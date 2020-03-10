The recent amount of festival cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak definitely doesn't bode well for the iconic desert music festival that is Coachella, but will Coachella 2020 be cancelled? As of right now, its fate remains unclear. However, new reports suggest that Coachella will be delayed due to coronavirus. Bustle has reached out to representatives of Coachella for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is reportedly working on a plan to postpone the festival until the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, according to Billboard, in an attempt to save the festival from outright cancellation due to the coronavirus outbreak. The festival was originally scheduled to take place over the weekends of Apr. 10 and Apr. 17. However, this new plan is contingent on the availability of the artists set to perform.

The outlet reports that if enough of the bigger headliners are able to perform both weekends, the festival can move forward in October. This year's headliners are Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against the Machine, with confirmed performers also including Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, and Flume. If at least some of the current lineup can't be salvaged, then Coachella is likely to be cancelled. Variety reported late on Monday that Goldenvoice is in talks with artists' agents to confirm availability.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Coachella Valley, bringing the total number of known cases in Riverside County to six. The first cases prompted the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, which takes place in Indian Wells, near Coachella's festival site in Indio.

The coronavirus outbreak will also likely affect country music festival Stagecoach, which traditionally takes place the weekend after Coachella at the same venue. According to Variety, Goldenvoice is also reportedly looking to move that festival, originally scheduled to begin on Apr. 24, possibly to the weekend of Oct. 23. Stagecoach is currently set to be headlined by Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.

Should the festivals be postponed or called off, it would be a massive blow to the industry, following the cancellations of South by Southwest in Austin and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Organizers will likely know within the next 48 hours if the move is possible, according to Billboard. If not, the festival will likely be cancelled. An official announcement is expected imminently.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.