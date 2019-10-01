With the release of Netflix's Hollywood, Politician star David Corenswet is back in the spotlight — which means so are questions about his personal life. It's unclear whether or not Corenswet is currently dating anyone, but he definitely has a lot of love in his life.

For one thing, Corenswet is obsessed with dogs. Like, really obsessed with them. He seems to like cats OK too, but scrolling through his Instagram, he has a clear favorite. When his Politician castmate Ben Platt commented "Dogs are obsessed with you" on a 2019 post, Corenswet replied "and the feelin is heckin mutual."

Speaking of mutual affection, Corenswet also has a close relationship with his Hollywood castmates. Several actors on the show regularly appear in the comments of his posts, and you can almost feel the love through the screen. "The sun never sets on Maude Apatow without asking permission first," Corenswet captioned a shot from their Elle photoshoot (Apatow plays Henrietta in Hollywood).

The same can be said for his Politician co-stars — just look at the series of pics he posted on the day the show premiered. "Love and gratitude to the most wonderfullest cast of playmates," he captioned the shots. "Love you," both Platt Zoey Deutch wrote in response. January Jones, who plays Astrid's (Lucy Boynton) mother simply replied with a single heart.

When Corenswet isn't playing with pups, bonding with his co-stars, or being swooned over on Twitter, he seems to spend a lot of his free time with his family, and especially his sister: they even wore matching pajama onesies for Christmas a few years back.

What Corenwset's Instagram doesn't have is any evidence that he's dating someone, but perhaps he just prefers to keep that aspect of his life private. Or maybe he's just single and focusing on his career right now.