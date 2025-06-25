Like its past installments, Emily in Paris Season 5 seems to have all the makings of a messy love triangle — er, quadrangle.

On June 25, Variety reported that Thalia Besson will return to the show as Genevieve. If you need a refresher, Genevieve is the daughter of Sylvie’s husband, Laurent, who comes to work for Agence Grateau. At first, she seems to be a girl after Emily’s own heart: a young, ambitious American woman (bangs and all!), who is eager to start a new chapter in Paris.

But where Emily made her way through affable charm, Genevieve’s approach has earned the ire of fans online — like when she falsely translated Gabriel’s comments to Emily and claimed he didn’t want to see her anymore, a lie that exacerbates Gabriel and Emily’s communication breakdown. She seemed to have her sights set on the handsome chef, kissing him multiple times before Gabriel said he wasn’t interested.

Genevieve only appeared in a handful of Season 4 episodes, but provided plenty for viewers to talk about. One Redditor even theorized that Genevieve is trying to sabotage Sylvie for marrying her dad. One way to do that, they suggest: “By possibly driving out Emily, one of Sylvie’s best talents.”

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Even Lily Collins — who plays the show’s titular expat — isn’t entirely sure what to make of Genevieve, telling Digital Spy last year: “We don’t really know if Genevieve comes in with any malicious intent or not. I think we filmed it many different ways, and it’s all in the edit at the end to see how menacing she appears or if she’s out for blood.”

What Does Season 5 Have In Store?

Between Gabriel’s shutdown and the fact that he’s looking for Emily at the end of Season 4, you might think Genevieve would be out of the picture going into Season 5. But alas, the latest casting update confirms she will stick around.

Of course, with Camille Razat’s Camille exiting the show, it makes sense that another controversial character would step up to keep Emily and Gabriel on their toes. While Emily is currently in Italy with handsome cashmere heir Marcello, many shippers (including Lucas Bravo himself) are rooting for her to ultimately end up with her on-and-off love interest, Gabriel.

Knowing this show, though, it won’t be straightforward. As creator Darren Star recently told Deadline of Season 5, “We have some interesting, surprising developments in terms of [Emily’s] love life.”