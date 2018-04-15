The epic 20th anniversary reunion of Destiny's Child at Coachella has reignited rumors that the trio might reunite, and fans are wondering: is Destiny's Child going on tour with Beyoncé? Bey, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams last performed together during the Stellar Awards in 2015, but had officially put the group on hold 10 years earlier while members pursued solo careers. With a much-anticipated cameo by Destiny's Child, Coachella 2018 was extra special for Bey fans who'd been eagerly awaiting her appearance at the festival since Beyoncé dropped out of Coachella due to her pregnancy last year. Those lucky enough to be in attendance at Coachella went bananas on Twitter over the reunion.

"God bless Coachella for giving Beyoncé a longer set than the Super Bowl did so we could finally get the Destiny's Child reunion medley we deserve," Alex Goldschmidt tweeted. There've been rampant rumors about a potential Destiny's Child tour since late 2017 when fans began looking for hidden reunion hints in tweets from members of the group, according to BuzzFeed. The 20th anniversary reunion during Coachella gave fans what they'd been after for years, and has left people hungry for a tour, though there's no official word on whether or not Destiny's Child will take their reunion on the road.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"NEXT summer can we have Beyonce performing her solo hits AND with Destiny's Child on a stadium tour???" Perez Hilton tweeted. Aside from reuniting with Destiny's Child, Bey also made another kind of history during her Coachella performance. "Thank you Coachella for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," Variety quoted Beyoncé as saying on stage. "Ain’t that ‘bout a b**ch?" While the trio hasn't embarked on a tour in years, they have been steadily releasing music to keep fans' dreams alive, effectively breadcrumbing us, and people are totally willing to take the bait.

The group released the compilation album Playlist: The Very Best of Destiny's Child in 2012 to commemorate their 15th anniversary, which could lead fans to believe that a tour or album could be in the works to celebrate the trio's 20th anniversary. Destiny's Child released their fourth compilation, Love Songs in 2013, which included the song "Nuclear," the group's first new song in almost a decade. Bey, Williams, and Rowland have also all made contributions to each other's work since the group disbanded in 2005. Based on all of this, a tour doesn't seem entirely out of the question, and fan on Twitter are begging for it to happen.

Us Weekly reported that Destiny's Child manager and Bey's dad, Mathew Knowles, is all for a tour, but not a new album. "What fans want is to see them live," Knowles told Us Weekly. "What the fans want is to hear those songs that they grew up with. How today’s music is, I would highly suggest it’s a risk of putting out new stuff and it not being successful. That could mess up the tour." And, the fact that Bey, Williams, and Rowland are still tight is enough to keep the hope of a tour alive.

"To this day, they are best friends," Knowles said. "Most girl groups break up because of a breakup in the friendship. … But these girls are still best friends. So, I can absolutely one day think, like, "So, hey, let’s do a tour.'" If a tour is indeed in the works, it will have to wait until Beyoncé and JAY-Z wrap their "On The Run II" tour, which begins Jun. 6 and wraps Oct. 2. So, maybe Bey can take the holidays off and hit the road with her besties in 2019, which is clearly what everyone wants.