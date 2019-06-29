Tom Holland's Spider-Man has become one of the most well-loved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From his youthful innocence and genuine desire to do good to his hilarious one-liners and father/son relationship with Tony Stark, he's won a lot of hearts. Spider-Man: Far From Home comes to theaters on July 2, and you won't have to worry too much about the future of the series after that. It's almost a given that Spider-Man 3 is going to happen.

Far From Home is the first Marvel film to be released post-Endgame, closing out Phase 3 of the MCU. As the title suggests, New York City's friendly neighborhood hero leaves his turf to go on a school trip to Europe. But just when Peter thought he'd have chance to relax, mourn Tony, and forget about his double life for a little bit, he unexpectedly gets called into a big mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) to investigates mysterious attacks by some sort of elemental creature, aside Quentin Beck (Jack Gyllenhaal), who claims to be from another earth. Peter is also asked to take on more responsibility as an Avenger, in Iron Man's absence.

You can expect that Spider-Man comes out of the adventure alive. In 2017, Holland confirmed in an interview with Allo Ciné, per Collider, that Spider-Man: Homecoming was the beginning of a trilogy. "There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies. He’s definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and… go through puberty I guess," the actor said. "It’s going to be an exciting couple of movies."

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Though Marvel Studios hasn't officially announced a third film to be a part of its Phase 4 plans, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has dropped a few hints about the possible directions that series could take. In an interview with Cinema Blend, the Marvel filmmaker didn't reject the idea of a Spider-Man and Venom crossover movie out of hand. (The first Venom standalone movie, starring Tom Hardy, came out last fall.) "I think probably it's up to Sony," he said. "Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don't know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point."

There's also been talk that Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool might meet Spidey, especially since they're frequently paired in the comics. But Feige has already dispelled these rumors. "We're certainly having conversations about the future of all of those Fox properties, how to weave them in and when to weave them in," he told ComicBook.com when asked about how the Disney and Fox merger would allow the MCU to incorporate characters previously owned by the other studio. "That one, [Deadpool] in particular, is not the case."

So Deadpool is a dead end. But Far From Home may end with a hint as to what's next for Peter. Director Jon Watts told Cinema Blend, "We're definitely telling the story of this kid growing up, and we end the movie putting him in a very unique spot that we really haven’t seen Spider-Man in before in the films."

Crossover or not, it seems extremely likely that Peter's story will continue, especially as he and other newer additions take over for the original, departing Avengers.