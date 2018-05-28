Spoilers ahead for Westworld Season 2, Episode 6. The sophomore season of HBO's sci-fi/Western series has passed its halfway point, and officially dropped its first major bombshell, in the sixth episode, "Phase Space." Is Ford still alive on Westworld? Sir Anthony Hopkins, who was last seen getting gunned down by Dolores in the Season 1 finale, popped up again in a gasp-inducing cliffhanger to end the hour. But how?

The answer to the apparent immortality of the park's creator lies in two main concepts introduced in Season 2: the copying of human consciousness into host bodies, and "the Cradle." The season's fourth episode, "The Riddle Of The Sphinx," confirmed that Delos had secretly been working on prolonging human life by essentially cloning them as hosts. In that same episode, Bernard was seen in a flashback printing and then pocketing a "pearl" containing a copy of a human mind — and ever since, fans have been busy trying to predict which human character was coded into that little red ball.

Some viewers thought Ford must have ordered Bernard to print a copy of his own consciousness before he "sacrificed" himself; others thought that the pearl contained Arnold's mind, to be uploaded into Bernard's body and bring the park's co-creator finally and fully back to life; still others subscribed to more bizarre theories, like the idea that the pearl was William's dead wife Juliet, resurrected to haunt the Man In Black as part of Ford's "game."

It turns out that the most popular theory was correct: the pearl contained a copy of Ford's own mind, printed by Bernard in preparation for his coup de grâce, to ensure that he would live on after a self-aware Dolores put a bullet in his brain.

More to come…