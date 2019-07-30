Although most seasons of The Bachelorette have a happy ending, things may not work out that way for Hannah B. At least, that's what Chris Harrison keeps teasing. So is Hannah dating anyone after The Bachelorette, or does she get the engagement she's been hoping for and ride off into the sunset? Unfortunately, at this point, it seems like Hannah may be walking away alone.

Where Monday night's episode left off, Hannah still hadn't made a decision about the two remaining men. Although she'd had her final dates with both Jed and Tyler — and both men had met her family — she was vocally confused about who to pick. As far as her family was concerned, Tyler was the clear choice; her parents both expressed concerns that Jed, an aspiring musician, wouldn't be able to provide for her the way they'd hope her future husband would, and it was obvious that Hannah was falling in love with both of them.

But even though there's still one more rose ceremony to go, the way that the first part of After The Final Rose ended hinted that things may not be happy for Hannah at the end of all of this. In fact, she may actually be single right now regardless of who does or does not end up popping the question during Tuesday night's finale.

As always, Harrison teased that the conclusion to this season may be "the most shocking finale in Bachelor history" that could leave fans in tears, and Hannah herself also took a moment to make a somber statement for everyone watching.

She said:

"Since that last day in Greece, the past couple of months have been really tough and emotional. I know there are a lot of rumors out there, and honestly, tomorrow night, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I have a lot of questions that need to be answered, so I hope I'll be able to do that."

And in the promo that followed for the finale, it seems like it's going to be a very rough one for Hannah. At one point, she gets out of the car and collapses in the street; in another scene, she's seen tearfully talking about someone not knowing if they're ready to be engaged.

No matter what happens next, it seems like Tuesday night's episode could have the potential to actually be the most dramatic finale we've ever seen. Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky teased so herself. "I have [seen it]. I know what happens," she told Entertainment Tonight during a recent TCA press tour event. "It is unlike any finale there has ever been, and that's the truth."

Knowing how much Hannah wanted to find the person she'll spend the rest of her life with on the show, it's hard to see her so sad instead of celebrating the moment she's been waiting for. It's hard to say what her relationship status is after filming, but hopefully, she'll update fans during After The Final Rose on Tuesday night. Until then, like Harrison said, it might be best for fans to prepare themselves. It looks like it's definitely going to be a tough finale to watch.