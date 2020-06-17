Although the world is still very much in a pandemic, and UK having the third most recorded deaths (over 41,000) in the world, non-essential shops in England have opened on Monday 15 June to the public. Lots of retailers were experiencing long queues as early as 8 a.m. on the first day of reopening. But is it safe to go shopping now?

Prime minister Boris Johnson said “people should shop, and shop with confidence” when retailers open. Non-essential shops have now been shut since 23 March, affecting jobs and preventing some who may not be able to shop online from purchasing items. Undoubtedly the opening of shops will help boost the economy. Already current business confidence has matched that of the 2008 financial crisis, with forecasters predicting the economy will shrink by 8% in 2020, not fully recovering until 2023.

Has the government put many in a predicament of choosing between health and boosting the economy? Or will new safety measures mean it’s perfectly safe to go out shopping?

What Is A Non-Essential Shop & Which Ones Are Open?

While bars and restaurants are still closed, non essential retail shops are beginning to open. These include fashion and furniture retailers, bookshops, health and beauty retailers and sports shops. Individual shops have the choice of whether to open — it isn't mandatory. Some may stay shut if they believe they can't implement COVID-19 restrictions and safety guidelines. Some of the shops that have chosen to open include larger retailers like Primark, Ikea, Marks & Spencers, and Boots.

Is It Actually Safe To Go Shopping Now?

Scotland and Wales have chosen to keep non-essential shops closed. There has also been criticism based on photos of shopping districts like Bicester Village in Oxfordshire showing crowds of customers not social distancing. But the government has implemented new safety guidelines which retailers will have to follow if they want to open. As Wired reports, shops large and small are implementing the two-metre rule, cleaning clothes and products that have touched or tried on and taking them off the shop floor for 72 hours, and only permitting a certain amount of people in the store at any one time.

On June 15 as shops began to reopen, DR Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation's director for Europe issued a warning that the UK was still in a “very active phase of the pandemic.” Per the Evening Standard, he sounded caution over further lifting of lockdown measures until Britain's contact tracing system was able to "aggressively" track infections.

He said: “Contact tracing is key especially as the UK starts to relax the social and physical distancing measures. There has to be a robust track-and-trace system in place of operation."

And in late May some members of the government's scientific advisory group SAGE, expressed concerns about the relaxing of lockdown measures. John Edmunds a SAGE advisor and professor of infectious disease modelling and London School of Hygiene told the Guardian: “We cannot relax our guard by very much at all." He added: “I think at the moment, with relatively high incidence and relaxing the measures and also with an untested track and trace system, I think we are taking some risk here.” He was supported by fellow SAGE advisor Sir Jeremy Farrar, who tweeted: "Covid-19 spreading too fast to lift lockdown in England. Agree with John [Edmunds] & clear science advice."

For those who are vulnerable (e.g. pregnant, have a pre-existing health condition that makes you more vulnerable to COVID-19, or are over the age of 70), the government advice remains that you should only leave your home to spend time outdoors, which means going enclosed shops of any kind is inadvisable. Coronavirus is also affecting certain ethnic groups more severely than others. Those of Black Caribbean, Black African, Pakistani, Indian, and Bangladeshi heritage are worse affected by the virus. The government has been criticised for withholding information about how members of these groups can safeguard themselves from the greater risk coronavirus poses to them. The advice is expected to be published in the coming days but in the meantime, if you belong to any of these ethnic groups, you may want to factor that into the decisions you make about heading to retail stores.

What Can You Do To Protect Yourself Shopping?

Parvinder Sagoo, Medical Advisor at Simply Meds, advises wearing a mask at all times while shopping. Masks will now be mandatory on public transport from June 15 and the government advises they should be worn in other enclosed public spaces too. This includes retail stores. Per Wired, some shops including John Lewis have taken it upon themselves to provide masks for customers. Keeping a distance from others is also critical. “Try and keep your distance from others as much as possible, if a shop looks crowded or has a queue that is not adopting social distancing then avoid [it],” says Sagoo. The BBC reports additional safety guidelines including only touching items you are going to buy, paying with contactless cards, being mindful of exit and entrance signs, and using hand sanitiser upon entry.