Over the last two months you've probably had to adapt to a life spent mostly at home. Working from home is the new norm and it’s a good day if you put real clothes on. However, there are certain things that are a lot harder to do. Is it safe to go to the hairdressers? Whether you need a simple trim or an entire dye job, cutting and styling your own hair is a pretty daunting task. However, the virus still poses a massive threat and social distancing is still essential.

Not being able to see your hairdresser is super inconvenient. My hair will be back to its original colour pretty soon. However, getting your haircut is a pretty intimate experience and it’s impossible to exercise a two metre rule. The Sun reported it could be as long as six months before salons reopen and beauticians are expected to be in a similar position.

Immunology expert Dr Jenna Macciochi, from the University of Sussex told the BBC, “If they're [hairdresser] seeing quite a few clients, that's interactions with quite a few different people who may also be interacting with other people. This gives any person who may already be infected and asymptomatic opportunity to spread the virus quite rapidly and potentially [to] a large number of people." While the COVID-19 risk is still high it’s not safe to get your haircut by anyone other than the people you’re isolating with.

In his update on May 10, Johnson announced that the earliest that some public places and the parts of the hospitality industry would open is July 1. However, that isn’t fixed and is completely dependent on the rates of infection going down. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab elaborated on this. He told Sky News' Kay Burley that hairdressers, pubs, and restaurants would have to wait until July 4 at the “very earliest” to consider reopening.

Whether you go to a salon or have your hairdresser come to you the rules stand, getting your haircut by anyone outside your house is too risky right now. This might mean getting a little bit creative. Videos have sprung up all over Instagram and YouTube teaching you how to cut your own hair. Celebrity Hairdresser Nicky Clarke has posted videos on how to trim and thin out your fringe and how to care for your hair while you can’t get luxurious treatments done at the salon. Similarly stylist Brad Mondo has been teaching his 4.83 million subscribers on YouTube how to achieve the perfect fade. Investing in some good scissors is a must and having someone to help you straighten up the back will save you from walking around with a wonky cut.

Some salons, such as Michael Van Clarke, Josh Wood, and Hershesons are offering video consultations. If you're in need of some quick inspiration John Freida and Philip Kingsley are also posting quick tutorials on styling and cutting.

Not being able to go to the salon or see your usual stylist isn’t only inconvenient, it’ll also have serious consequences for hairdressers and salons across the UK. There are around 42,000 salons in the UK and according to the National Hairdressers Federation, over 57 percent of hairdressers and barbers are freelance so won’t be eligible for the furlough scheme. Many will be able to apply for the self employment grant, however it won't be paid until June.

If you can, buy a voucher from your stylist or salon. That’ll be an instant injection of cash for them and you’ll be able to sort out your hair when it’s safe to do so. If you need to replenish your shampoo, conditioner, and styling products shop from your salons website. Similarly, sharing anything your salon is putting out on social media is good publicity and will hopefully draw customers in once it’s safe to open again.