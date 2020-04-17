Ever since lockdown in the UK began we've all been desperate to know one thing: when will it end? Day-to-day life has changed beyond recognition, and the nation is itching to get back to work and the pub. Sadly, though, the return to normal life won't happen overnight, as the threat from COVID-19 will remain until a vaccine is found. Experts have been pushing government to publish their strategy for the UK exit's from coronavirus lockdown since roughly mid-March, but ministers are concerned that any divergence at this point from the "core messaging" (aka Stay Home, Save Lives, Protect The NHS) could cause the public to get distracted. So where does that leave us?

When Will UK Lockdown End?

On April 16, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson) announced that UK lockdown measures would be staying in place “for at least the next three weeks.” Raab explained that SAGE, the scientific advisory group for emergencies, had told the government that while some of the lockdown measures were proving effective, the overall picture was still patchy. As a result, they believe relaxing the measures could possibly lead to a resurgence of the virus.

What Plans Are In Place For The End Of UK Lockdown?

Though the UK is beginning to see its death rates fall, Raab has listed five essential factors needed before any restrictions could be lifted. Most importantly, the government must be sure that the NHS can cope. The demand for additional beds, ventilators and extra health care professionals has put an intense strain on our health service in recent week. The lockdown and social-distancing measures is helping to stop the spread of the virus, in turn, preventing new cases.

Secondly, the numbers don't lie. The UK's "exit strategy" is contingent on a sustained and consistent fall in daily death rate, says Raab. UK Gov also wants to see "reliable data" proving that the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels.

There have been huge concerns at the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for all health workers on the frontline. There would need to be confidence that essential items, as well as test kits, were readily available hand. Lastly, they need to be sure that any adjustment to lockdown measures wouldn't provoke a second peak.

What Do Other Countries' Exit Strategies Look Like?

The coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan China at the beginning of the year and the country has observed extreme social-distancing measures for more than two months. As of April 8, as infection levels began to decrease, Chinese officials started easing lockdown measures.

People are allowed to leave Wuhan "as long as they are in possession of a “green code” on an official smartphone app," reports The Telegraph. This digital health service allocates users with a colour status depending on travel history and health — green means you can travel, yellow means you must remain isolated, and red means you're positive for COVID-19. With the app, some restaurants, bars, and other public spaces are open to those with a green code status. According to The Guardian ", the apps have become an integral part of Chinese authorities’ management of people and their movements in and out of affected areas." However, there are concerns about the app from a human rights perspective, as ABC News reports.

Italy is one of the most affected countries in Europe, seeing more than 20,000 coronavirus related deaths. While worst-hit provinces such as Lombardy and Piedmont remain on full lockdown, the country has tentatively lifted restrictions on bookshops, stationery outlets, clothing stores in some regions, per The Telegraph. "Under an exit strategy to be devised by the Government’s scientific committee, offices and shops could reopen but not bars, gyms, restaurants, nightclubs, cinemas, and theatres." As a whole, the country's lockdown will continue until May 4, suggests The Guardian.

Germany is beginning to reduce the strength of its lockdown measures after the country witnessed lower death rates in comparison to much of Europe. It will be allowing small non-essential shops to open in the coming weeks, yet lockdown will continue until May 3. Per The Telegraph, it's also preparing to gradually open its schools, prioritising those who have upcoming exams.

Contributions from L'Oréal Blackett and Rowena Henley.