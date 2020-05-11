On May 10, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the nation in a televised addressed to talk about the country's COVID-19 lockdown measures and how they are going to change in the coming weeks. While it was a relief to hear that outdoor exercise is no longer restricted and that we are able to travel in the car to parks and beaches, confusion quickly arose around some of the new policies. One of the most important questions we are all wondering is, can we meet friends & family now lockdown is easing? Here is what we know so far.

What Was Said About Meeting Friends & Family In Boris Johnson's May 10 Address?

In his speech, Johnson said that social distancing measures that were put in place at the end of March had started to work but that it was not yet time to end lockdown completely. The Prime Minister outlined that people could spend more time outside and said, "you can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household." But he added: "You must obey the rules on social distancing and to enforce those rules we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them."

This was part of phase one of a three-step plan his cabinet has devised to leave lockdown. It is is due to be implemented from May 13 onwards.

During his speech, the Prime Minister did not state whether people can or cannot meet others in public spaces.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

What Has Been Said About Meeting Friends & Family Since The May 10 Address?

On May 11, a 51-page government blueprint named Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's COVID-19 Recovery Strategy was published. It offered more detail on what Johnson laid out during his speech the evening before.

The document stated that "as well as exercise, people can now also spend time outdoors subject to: not meeting up with any more than one person from outside your household; continued compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain two metres (6ft) away from people outside your household; good hand hygiene, particularly with respect to shared surfaces; and those responsible for public places being able to put appropriate measures in place to follow the new COVID-19 Secure guidance."

From this, we can infer that it is now permissible to meet up with one person outside your house hold. Despite Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab telling the BBC Radio 4's Today programme that people could meet two people (for example, both parents) at the same time, a government has since put out a clarification saying this is not to case: people can only meet one person outside at a time.

The Our Plan to Rebuild document also stated that the government has delayed the introduction of household "bubbles," which would allow people to expand their household group to include one other household. However, it is speaking to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) to understand whether it may be possible to implement this somewhere down the line.

In addition, the document stated: "The Government is also examining how to enable people to gather in slightly larger groups to better facilitate small weddings."

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

It added, "Over the coming weeks, the government will engage in the nature and timing of the measures in this step, in order to consider the widest possible array of views on how best to balance the health, economic, and social effects."

These new rules do not extend to those who are over 70 and other people who are classed as "clinically vulnerable," however. They are advised to "continue to take particular care to minimise contact with others outside their household," according to the May 11 document. Those who are considered "clinically extremely vulnerable" will "continue to be advised to shield themselves for some time yet."

Importantly, the document makes clear that "those who are showing symptoms, however mild, must continue to self-isolate at home" and that "household quarantine rules continue to apply."

Where Does That Leave Us Now?

From May 13, people will be able to go to public spaces and meet one other person from a different household so long as you’re social distancing. Writing in the foreword of the document Johnson said, “It’s not a quick return to 'normality.' Nor does it lay out an easy answer. And, inevitably, parts of this plan will adapt as we learn more about the virus. But it is a plan that should give the people of the United Kingdom hope.”