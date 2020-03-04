With more than 90,000 cases worldwide and the announcement of a UK government action plan, concern over coronavirus is only growing. Although it's important to follow health advice, it's also vital not to panic. But one area that seems to be causing confusion is whether it's safe to visit grandparents while the risk of coronavirus is present.

What is the risk of coronavirus to the elderly?

There's no doubt that older people face a higher risk when it comes to coronavirus. As the Guardian reports, the virus seems to be affecting the elderly the most with, the government says, the risk of severe disease and death increasing among this age group. (Per the Guardian, the virus can cause breathing difficulties, pneumonia, and even organ failure with stronger immune systems more likely to recover.)

Statistics have shown the effect on the elderly, per the BBC. In the first major analysis of the virus, involving over 40,000 Chinese cases, the death rate among the elderly was ten times higher than middle-aged individuals. The study also found people with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and hypertension were more at risk. All are conditions that tend to affect older generations. Similarly, in Italy, the majority of coronavirus deaths have occurred in people over the age of 60, reports the Guardian.

"It’s about lung function and the compromise of lung function," George Rutherford, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Francisco, explained to the Los Angeles Times. "[Elderly people] basically have accumulated decades of air pollution, secondhand smoke. The lungs of an 80-year-old aren’t the lungs of a 20-year-old."

Should you avoid visiting your grandparents at this time?

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

There is no official advice telling people to steer clear of grandparents and other elderly relatives. "Except for a few countries, including China, Iran and the northern part of Italy, the coronavirus outbreak is still under control. If one has not visited one of these areas, the risk of contracting the disease is very small at this point and people should not worry about visiting their grandparents," says Dr. Jonas Nilsen, co-founder of travel vaccination specialist Practio.

The problem is, per the Guardian, we don't yet know how contagious coronavirus is, and there is no vaccine to help protect vulnerable people. In the case of "an uncontrolled national outbreak," Dr. Nilsen advises "against people visiting their grandparents if they show any symptoms of respiratory disease — even a simple cough or a running nose."

If you don't have symptoms and want to spend time with elderly relatives, it would be sensible to "exert basic protective measures like frequent hand-washing and use of hand sanitiser," he says.

How can you reduce the risk of passing the virus on to others?

Your day-to-day life is likely going to involve contact with people of all ages. But, as coronavirus is likely spread through cough or sneeze droplets, per the New York Times, there are ways to avoid catching or spreading it:

Wash your hands with soap and water as often as possible. Scrub them for at least 20 seconds; try singing "Happy Birthday" twice to get a good idea of timing.

Carry hand sanitiser for times where you can't access a bathroom. Ensure your sanitiser contains at least 60% alcohol, advises the New York Times, and, again, rub in for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face when your hands aren't clean.

If you need to cough or sneeze, do it into a tissue or your elbow. Throw tissues away immediately after use and then wash your hands.

Avoid unwell people if possible. If you do come into contact with someone who's ill, try to remain six feet away from them.

We may not have much control over the virus just yet, but simple behavioural changes could go a long way to helping curb the spread.