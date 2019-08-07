TV presenter and reality star Jeff Brazier is known for his appearances on This Morning, Dancing on Ice, Shipwrecked, and, more recently, Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins. Outside of television, Brazier is also known for his previous relationship with Big Brother star Jade Goody, which ended in 2004. Goody sadly passed away in 2009, and her life will soon be explored in a three-part Channel 4 documentary that Brazier will take part in, discussing his life with the mother of his two children. But did Jeff Brazier ever get married again after his relationship with Goody came to an end, and what has life been like for him since the reality star's tragic passing?

According to the Daily Mail, Brazier did indeed get remarried, and the ceremony took place quite recently. Brazier married his girlfriend Kate Dwyer in September 2018, with the pair tying the knot at the beautiful Tivoli Carvoeiro resort in Portugal. His two teenage sons were in attendance at the ceremony. Brazier and Dwyer announced their engagement back in October 2017 after five years of dating, and when speaking about his "special" wedding ceremony with Hello! Magazine, Brazier said, "I couldn’t be happier. This isn’t just any wedding, this is a really special one."

During the interview, Brazier went on to discuss his wife's relationship with sons Bobby and Freddie, and revealed that her bond with the children confirm he married "the right person." Speaking to Hello! Magazine, he said, "We spend some lovely family time together as the four of us. I personally love it when Kate does things with the boys when I'm not around. I know the time Kate has with her family and friends is very precious to her and I know that Kate now realises boys are family. When she does take the kids with her, everybody always has a good time. That for me makes me feel like I'm marrying the right person."

At previously mentioned, Brazier was previously in a relationship with reality TV superstar, Jade Goody. According to The Sun, he began dating the Big Brother legend in 2002, and the pair went on to have two children together. Brazier and Goody ended their relationship in 2004, and following Jade's tragic death in 2009, Brazier was given full custody of their two sons.

Goody passed away after a devastating battle with cervical cancer, and in the years after her death Brazier has been active in several campaigns that aim to raise awareness about the prevention of certain cancers. Speaking to The Sun, Brazier previously spoke of his support for the Fear Of Finding Out (FOFO) campaign — which encourages people to regularly visit their doctors. He said, "Jade had warnings, she had letters from the doctors and in her mind she hoped that if she just ignored it, it would go away. We know how that ended up and I know as the father of the two children who were left behind that the last thing you want to do is bring two children into the world and then tell them they are going to have the rest of their childhood, from the age of four and five, without the most important person in their lives."

As previously mentioned, the life of Jade Goody will be retold in Channel 4's latest documentary series, Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain. The show's official synopsis promises the doc will "explore the Jade Goody phenomenon," and you can watch the first episode on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.