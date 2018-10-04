She has certainly been one busy bee of late. Starring in hit after hit show and most recently becoming the first ever female Doctor in Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker has really been bossing the acting game, keeping our screens filled with high-quality, world-class content. But does this time lord have a sidekick? Like, is Jodie Whittaker married?

The answer, which I am sure will devastate many romantic hopefuls is yes. Yes, back in 2008, Whittaker married fellow actor Christian Contreras, whom she met in drama school, according to The Sun. Contreras has starred in lots of TV shows and films, including Snowden, American Odyssey, and most recently in lit AF mystery thriller Strangers. The talented actor also writes, recently penning the screenplay for upcoming film, City Of Lies. This highly-anticipated film tells the story of two detectives investigating the infamous and tragic murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. Although a release date has not yet been announced, this film is 100 percent set to be so great.

The pair have a daughter together and definitely keep their personal life on the DL — and who could blame them? Whittaker is already the centre of so much attention for becoming the first ever women to take on the role of the Doctor. And let's face it, not all of the scrutiny has been positive. So, I totes understand and respect why she may want to keep her relationship out of the public eye.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although there was some criticism about the BBC casting a woman to play the Doctor when it was first announced, personally, I think the decision is utterly ground-breaking and pushing the boundaries of what people have expected in the past from, what is a national treasure, Doctor Who. And of course the Doctor himself, or herself as we should say now.

There was an awful lot of speculation over who was going to be the next doctor with many possible candidates, including Ben Whishaw, Richard Ayoade, and Rupert Grint. Then a pretty unprecedented buzz started; could the new doctor be a woman? No way, could it happen, really? Well the good old Beeb said why the heck not and went and did the right thing and cast a female Doctor, showing talent has no gender, and equality is getting within our grasp.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the huge announcement was made, Whittaker spoke to the BBC, addressing the huge furore regarding the casting choice. She said:

"I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender, This is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change."

Whittaker may now be best known for her place in history as the latest Time Lord, but she has been a busy and successful actress for quite some time now, in too many incredibly shows to even mention. She has cut her teeth as an expert period drama actress in hits like Tess Of The D'Urbervilles, Cranford, and The Night Watch.

Doctor Who on YouTube

More recently though, any real crime drama fans will recognise her for her starring role in Broadchurch, IMO one of the greatest crime dramas of the decade, which she starred in alongside fellow talented British actors like Olivia Colman and David Tennant.

Doctor Who is hitting our screens on Oct. 7 on BBC1 at 6.45 p.m. and if the teaser trailers are anything to go by? It is going to be absolutely incredible.