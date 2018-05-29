Every season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette needs a villain. It’s the drama that keeps the show moving forward, the conflict that inspires others to make poor decisions. So far, Becca’s season of The Bachelorette is off to a tame start — the first episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is always kind of boring, with limo arrivals and cheesy introductions and forgetting everyone’s name — but there is one man who is coming to the forefront in terms of Bachelor villaindom. Is Jordan the villain on The Bachelorette? Well, let’s just say that he’s not doing himself any favors not to be.

According to his ABC.com profile, Jordan is a 26-year-old male model from Florida. He used to be a “business/accounting major” in college but “turned his good looks into a personal modeling career.” His aesthetic is “pensive gentleman,” which is so literally a joke from 10 Things I Hate About You that Jordan should pay royalties to the writers of that movie (skip to :36 in this clip and you'll see what I mean). As his profile states, when he’s not “posing for magazine shoots,” he is outdoorsy, loving to kayak and jog. Oh, and if you wanted to know his best mile time, it’s four minutes and 24 seconds. I can’t get up from the couch in four-and-a-half minutes, so good for Jordan and his fast feet.

What’s not so great for Jordan so far, though, is his attitude. He is very, very handsome, and Becca liked his shoes, but he talks about himself so much that it makes it look like he is, as the saying goes, not here for the right reasons. The producers must know this, because he got way more one-on-one interviews and commentaries in the premiere Bachelorette episode than any other contestant. That’s why I’m thinking that Jordan will be a key player in the drama of the season — the producers are already using his commentary as an underlying player on the show.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Jordan fancies himself a fashion plate, and he thinks that he’s better than everyone else on the show. Of his limo arrival outfit, he said:

“I wanted [Becca] to hear the tapping of the shoes I wore because it’s like the heartbeat of a gentleman. Hopefully, the fashion does make me unique... I spent six hours hand-selecting everything. Just by me wearing gray, I will stand out.”

That is a very long time to choose an outfit, and why does wearing gray make a person stand out? I would argue that the contestant that showed up in a hearse or the guy who wore a chicken suit to meet Becca would stick more clearly in her mind than a man who was just doing his best Zoolander impression.

Self-absorbed is a given on The Bachelorette (or any other reality television program), but it’s the fact that Jordan thinks so highly of himself and so little of everyone else that’s grounds for drama. Commenting on why you’re a better man than another because you wore socks with your suit and another guy didn’t, well, that’s some reality show villain-type stuff right there. He also thinks that his very high opinion of himself is going to be a draw for Becca, and I basically guarantee you that Jordan is going to be the one who ends up tattling on another contestant later on in the season for not being there for "the right reasons." It’s only one episode in and Jordan has two-on-one date written all over him. While Jordan isn’t a villain yet on The Bachelorette, he’s shaping up to be a main source of drama on the show, which could be just as bad. Sorry, I mean “pensive” drama...