Kate Hudson has been the poster child for blonde beach waves for most of her career, always walking red carpets with back-skimming hair. That all changed in 2017, when Hudson cut off her locks for a movie role that called for a buzz cut. Now Hudson grew out her blonde hair, and is back to sporting shoulder-length hair.

From Almost Famous to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Hudson has sported the same iconic hairstyle. Hudson's blonde hair fell in loose waves down her back, giving off a free-spirited, beachy vibe that became synonymous with the actress. But in 2017, Hudson decided to cut it all off and sport a crew cut for her role in the movie Music. Written and directed by the artist Sia, Music is a musical film that tells the story of a sober drug dealer and her autistic sister. Hudson plays the recovering drug dealer, and she first unveiled her freshly cut hair in an Instagram post in July 2017.

Hudson was on set in the photo, and she was sitting in a kitchen chair and looking out the window. The sun hit her shaved hair, highlighting her short blonde locks. In the caption Hudson wrote, "Freedom."

It has been a year and a half since she got rid of her length, and Hudson has been growing out her crew cut since. While fans got to see her move from a pixie to an ear-skimming bob while on the red carpet, Hudson's newest Instagram post has her hair back to its usual length.

On March 13, Hudson posted a mirror selfie onto Instagram. In it she's sitting on her bed with a white bohemian dress from designer Zimmermann, and her blonde hair is styled in piecey waves that go past her shoulders. In the caption Hudson wrote, "I got hair!"

Seeing how the actress still has a shoulder skimming bob, these new locks are courtesy of extensions. Hudson tagged the celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell in the post, crediting him with the loose, long waves. If you take a scroll through Russell's Instagram, then you will see he works with all kinds of A-listers in Hollywood. From styling Kim Kardashian's platinum bob, to working with both Lily Collins and Chloe Grace Moretz for a slew of their media appearances, Russell has a long list of celebs in his appointment book.

Judging by the people that Hudson tagged in her post — from makeup artists to stylists — this probably isn't a hairstyle she did for fun. Chances are this is for a photo shoot or campaign, so these long extensions are probably a temporary addition.

The extensions added at least three inches to Hudson's natural length. This becomes apparent when you compare a recent photo of the actress.

On Feb. 28, Hudson attended The Women's Cancer Research Fund in L.A., and she sported a chin-grazing bob.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hudson's hair was set in curls so her natural length sits somewhere just above her shoulders. Hudson still probably has another year until her hair goes past her shoulders, but the extensions are a fun way to revisit the iconic length she is so well known for. Whether she sports a lob or back-skimming waves, Hudson looks amazing either way.