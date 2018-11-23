As the current series of Strictly Come Dancing draws ever closer to the spectacular grand final, the competition is really beginning to heat up. However this week, dancing professional Kevin Clifton, who is coupled with broadcaster Stacey Dooley, left some viewers wondering if he would be steeping away from the BBC show after the current season. So is Kevin Clifton quitting Strictly Come Dancing?

I've reached out to the BBC for comment and will update with any information when it becomes available. Fans' fears that Clifton might be leaving were sparked when a video montage of the dancer's "best bits" were featured on spin-off It takes Two, with several taking to Twitter to share their concerns. In the video, the 36 year-old looked back on his previous Strictly partnerships with Susan Calman, Kellie Bright, Louise Redknapp, Franke Bridge, and Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid. During the footage, the dancing pro revealed that some of his favourite Strictly moments included the Argentine Tango with Redknapp, a dance which earned the pair their first tens of that series, and discussed how he had previously made it to the final an impressive four times in a row — without managing to actually win the Glitterball trophy.

At the end of the cryptic TV segment, Clifton said: "We all would love to win the Glitterball, but at the end of the day it's just about bringing jot and entertainment and fun. I'm ridiculously proud to be a part of Strictly, often I think like this is my job, it's something I'll be incredibly grateful for."

As previously reported, Clifton is currently partnered with broadcaster Stacey Dooley, and the dancing pair recently wowed the audience during the Blackpool special after a spectacular salsa performance. The couple's performances have been so good, in fact, that bookmakers such as Sky Bet currently place the couple as the second favourite to win the 2018 series, with odds of 7/4. Currently ahead of Dooley in the current betting ranking is Youtube star Joe Sugg, with odds of 6/4, whilst third and fourth place look likely to be taken by former Pussycat Doll Ashely Roberts and singer Faye Tozer with equal odds of 6/1.

Despite impressing the judges during last week's live show, Dooley revealed on It Takes Two that she is worried about her upcoming Paso Doble alongside partner Clifton. She revealed: "I am slightly panicked about the Paso. It’s quite aggressive. It’s quite passionate". As reported by the Express, Clifton then interjected and shared his thoughts on why his partner might be finding rehearsals so difficult this week. He said: "It’s a very confident and arrogant dance. She’s not an arrogant person at all, so it’s a little difficult for her to get into that zone".

The BBC Three star then concluded her interview with a positive outlook for next week's show, the 31 year-old said "I can’t get myself into tears. I need to just think, ‘I can do this! I am capable’. It’s only a minute fifty this dance. You can do scarier things in a minute fifty-second, can’t you?"

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.50 p.m. on BBC One.