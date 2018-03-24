Even casual fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know that the show is more than just glamour. Recent seasons have explored the various Kardashian and Jenner journeys toward becoming more politically aware, and it's inspiring. In various episodes, they've gone to food banks, women's shelters, visited lower-income areas, participated at Planned Parenthood events, and so much more. So, is Kim Kardashian at the March For Our Lives today? Kim, husband Kanye West, and daughter North West are all attending the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, March 24. Kim has already tweeted and instagrammed her support for the event as well.

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has offered a stance on gun control, but it's one of the most significant contributions she's made to the debate. In June 2017, Kim published an essay on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on her website, detailing her views on access to firearms and her personal experiences. It is so moving. She listed gun-related tragedies that have made headlines in the last few years, discussed what Congress has done (or not done) to prevent future violence, and promoted her work with Everytown. It's inspiring to see Kim fly to D.C. to participate in the March For Our Lives, which was organized by survivors of the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, FL. Using her international platform to make a statement like this? It's enough to make your heart grow three sizes and be inspired.

In her powerful June 2017 essay, Kim K wrote the following about gun violence in her :

There is such a disconnect between what the country needs to protect our people and the laws that are proposed and enacted. We have imposed restrictions on a number of constitutional rights for the sake of protecting people in this country, including freedom of speech and the right to exercise religious beliefs, so why is the Second Amendment any different? ...

I’m not against guns and I’m not against people owning guns... All of my security team is armed, but they also support stricter gun control laws and believe that we should restrict access to firearms for [certain] people... We all have a voice and a right to feel safe, to be protected from people who are a threat, particularly when handed a deadly weapon. I want to help build a safer future for my children and I believe together we can find ways to do that, while still protecting the rights of the American people.

Attending the March For Our Lives proves Kim's commitment to the cause, her dedication to it, and demonstrates that reducing gun violence in America is genuinely an important issue to her. Kim flew to D.C. with her husband and their eldest daughter to march as a family, giving North the opportunity for her young voice to be heard as part of the next generation. The makeup mogul is truly showing her support for the cause, and is marching with fellow protesters in the city where America's lawmakers can perhaps one day change the existing policies on access to guns. Kim has posted a video to her IG stories from the route, including protesters with inspiring signs.

Kim K's sisters Kourtney and Khloe are also voicing their support for the March for Our Lives on social media. It's currently unknown if they are also attending a march today like Kim.

So, if you're at the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., you might just see Kim, Kanye, and North protesting gun violence in America's capital, making sure that their voices are heard as well.