Before Thor: Ragnarok, Korg was an obscure character that only avid Marvel comics readers would recognize. In the movie, though, he quickly won audiences over as the most hilarious character around, with a gentle voice that contrasts his intimidating physique. Many fans have taken to social media to question whether Korg will make his return in a future MCU film, even going as far as making an Infinity War poster featuring the character. It seems unlikely that Korg will be in Infinity War, but there’s a high chance Korg will make his return in the Marvel universe before long.

Korg was shaped into being a lovable goof by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who decided to elevate the character’s small role into a scene stealer with some of the best lines in the movie, making it his own — literally, by voicing Korg. In an interview with Business Insider, Waititi said he didn’t do much preparation for Korg, figuring out what his role was later on. It wasn’t until he came up with the voice during read-throughs that he realized the potential of turning the character into the movie’s biggest comedic relief.

Waititi, who is known for his sense of humor, wanted to bring in something new to the character, continuously coming up with quippy jokes with Chris Hemsworth. “We would start getting into those scenes and I would play with the voice and we thought wouldn't it be funny if this big hulking rock guy had this very delicate voice?,” Waititi told Business Insider.

Soon enough, Korg became one of the standouts of the movie. Waititi kept including him in more scenes, expanding the opportunities for hysterical Korg-focused moments. It’s easy to see why audiences instantly fell in love with the creature; it’s impossible to hold in laughter in the scene where Thor asks Miek, Korg’s Sakaaran sidekick, where he’s from and Korg replies that Miek’s dead, only to find out Miek has regained consciousness. When it comes to awkward, dad-like humor, Korg is the MCU character to turn to.

The next installment of the Marvel universe, Infinity War, is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and it's unknown if they'll bring in fellow Marvel director Waititi to reprise his role. Fortunately, Marvel loves Korg as much as fans do, and the studio promises his return is coming soon. In an interview with Fandango, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, “We have plans for Korg and Miek. When and where we'll have to wait and see, but we, like the audience now that they've seen them, can't get enough.”

In the same interview, Waititi confirmed that there were discussions of bringing Korg back, including for a One-Shot short film. “We were talking about doing a little spin-off. Like one of these One-Shot short films with Korg and Miek… like [them] just going shopping and things,” said the director. Unfortunately, despite how much fans love those short films, Marvel stopped making them. It's a shame, as fans would’ve loved to see Korg and Miek shopping, but hopefully something as Korg-sized is still in store for the future.

Korg has proved to be one of Marvel’s most beloved new characters and was instantly embraced by all. His goofiness and vulnerability are relatable and his interactions with Miek (or really anyone in Thor: Ragnarok) are some of the best moments in the movie. We’ve already seen him interact with Hulk and Thor, but it’s time to see him in action with the rest of the Avengers. Waititi doesn’t appear in the Infinity War IMDB credits, but let’s hope Marvel has a surprise in store for fans soon.