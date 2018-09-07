Marvel television shows have some surprising cliffhangers, but the end of Iron Fist Season 1 stands out for ending on an impressive vanishing act of a twist. After struggling to accept his fate as the protector of the mystical city of K'un-Lun, Danny Rand returned to its location, only to discover that the city of K'un-Lun was gone. This isn't that shocking on its own, since the city of K'un-Lun only appears on Earth every 15 years — they don't call it the "Lost City Of K'un-Lun" for nothing — but the collection of dead agents of the Hand outside of what was formerly the gate to K'un-Lun indicates that the city may have vanished in the midst of an attack.

At the end of Season 1 of Iron Fist, it appeared that Danny Rand had failed his responsibility as the Immortal Iron Fist, protector of K'un-Lun. Rand's quest to return to K'un-Lun and protect it from the Hand may have taken a backseat to having to become a Defender of New York City and helping Luke Cage protect Harlem. Now, in Season 2 of Iron Fist, Danny Rand will have the opportunity to return to K'un-Lun and save it from the Hand. Danny Rand will get the chance to redeem himself as the Iron Fist, but he may not get to it right away.

K'un-Lun is going to factor into Season 2 of Iron Fist, but that doesn't mean Danny Rand will be coming to rescue it. Instead, the season may explore the fallout of the city's disappearance and explore flashbacks to Rand's time there. The city is gone, but the trailer for Iron Fist Season 2 shows Danny Rand and frenemy Davos fighting in what appears to be the mystical city. Showrunner Raven Metzner told fans at San Diego Comic-Con that Season 2 would focus on the conflict between Danny and Davos, who is also from K'un-Lun, according to Comic Book Resources. "If you’re going to tell a story about Danny and about Davos in the present day, then to me you want to balance that with what their relationship was in the past," says Metner, "In order to do that, you’ve got to go to K’un L’un."

Netflix on YouTube

While Danny Rand and Davos are two of the only known citizens of K'un-Lun roaming around on Earth, it seems like Rand is the only one interested in actually saving their former home. The Season 1 finale showed Davos teaming up with Joy Meachum against Danny Rand, hinting that Davos is more interested in getting revenge than going back to where he came from. It would appear that no one is looking for K'un-Lun in its usual home in the Himalayan Mountains. but that doesn't mean that the city can't reappear in a new and surprising way.

Finn Jones, the actor who portrays Danny, told The Daily Beast, "The entry to the city [of K'un-Lun] is somewhere in Asia but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an Asian city, wholly.” Davis explains that K'un-Lun is "a celestial city that exists in another dimension," and if it doesn't follow the rules of our dimension, then there's technically nothing stopping the city from suddenly reappearing wherever it pleases — including the middle of New York City. K'un-Lun may be gone at the beginning of Season 2 of Iron Fist, but that won't keep it from playing a major part in the season's plot.