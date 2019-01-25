Kylie Cosmetics just revealed its expansive Valentine's Day 2019 collection. It's jam packed with pretty pinks, ravishing reds, matte lippies, megawatt shine glosses, an eyeshadow palette, and more. However, Kylie Jenner has red hair in the campaign images and it's seriously unlike any hair hue she has done as of late.

Jenner doesn't rock flame-hued locks very often. She flirted with the shade a few times back in 2017. But this look is straight fire. She is serving up a lewk and a half. The hue is likely an assist from a wig or a temporary dye and was something she did specifically for this campaign — since red is so closely associated with the lovers' holiday.

Jenner has been firmly committed to cool tones in recent months — she has been switching back and forth between ice blue, millennial pink, and platinum blond strands. The crimson coif is a total switch to something a little warmer for the winter.

While black has long been one of Jenner's signature and most recognizable shades, the makeup mogul likes to change things up and keep us guessing. She used to rock a teal tint and blue-dipped, ombre ends on the regular but has long since abandoned it.

She also stated during her Life of Kylie reality show, which aired in 2017, that she was going to ditch her wigs because it just became entirely to exhausting to keep up with. That said, Jenner still loves swapping out her strand shades. She is totally channeling momager Kris Jenner with this pixie 'do. The finger waves and crimson color are a fun contrast. It's also a supersized dose of '20s flapper-like glam.

Jenner is giving off some Ariana Grande vibes with her high pony and half-up, half-down 'do in this shot, right? The mulled wine hue is ace. The sparkly scarlet mini and her overall monochrome presentation, which includes expertly coordinated pink and red makeup from the 2019 V Day range, is gorgeous without being overly matchy-matchy. Her red hair is so delightfully devilish.

Let's pause from marveling over Kylie Jenner with red hair to take a quick peek at the 2019 Valentine's collection. It drops on Friday, Feb. 1, which is her daughter Stormi's first birthday, as well.

Obviously, Jenner matched her hair to the color story of her latest holiday collection.

Here's a cherry look with a Snapchat filter circa 2017.

Rosé all day. Jenner paired mega long length with a mega blush shade that looked like something straight out of a wine glass.

Old school.

Blonde bombshell.

Blue hair, don't care. This powdery shade didn't last but it was so winter-ready.

So far, Kylie's red hair has only shown up in the new campaign images that promote her (almost) billion dollar brand's latest product drop. It doesn't seem like Jenner has stuck or will be sticking with the shade — if her Insta feed is any indication.

Keep scrolling to see what shade she does next.