Against all odds, Luke P. has made it to the final four on Hannah B.'s Bachelorette season. But based on a recent promo, it doesn't seem like he'll be sticking around much longer. That doesn't necessarily mean Luke P. is single now — considering it's been a few months since filming wrapped, he could have found love outside of the show. But all signs point to him still being on the market.

In his ABC bio, Luke said that "when he dates, it's for marriage." So, he's probably not one to immediately jump into a new relationship just a handful of weeks after falling for Hannah. In fact, he needed a push to even sign up for The Bachelorette in the first place. As his sister-in-law told the Gainesville Times, Luke went through a bad breakup in 2018, so she nominated him for the show to help him get back out there. From the looks of the season preview, he and Hannah's breakup is rough, and after getting his heart broken twice, he may not quite be ready to immediately start dating again.

Luke has, however, been focusing his attention on other things since coming home. Most notably, the CrossFit enthusiast has been weight training, running, swimming, and biking to prep for a triathlon.

Aside from getting his body in tip-top shape, Luke has been working on his inner self. Midway through the Bachelorette season, he posted a photo to Instagram with a pretty transparent caption about how he felt watching himself on TV.

"I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick. First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed. I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I'm the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful. For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!"

With that in mind, Luke seems to be taking time to focus on himself and his personal growth before getting into another relationship. Of course, it's also possible he went on Bachelor in Paradise (that show loves to cast a villain) and met someone there. But... he also called Hannah his girlfriend in an Instagram caption from June 23. Can't imagine a current girlfriend would dig that wording.

If Luke can reflect on how he acted and work to improve himself, he could end up finding a really solid relationship. But now just doesn't seem to be the right moment for that. Give him some time to work through things first, and then he'll get back to looking for his wife.