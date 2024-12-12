Sil and Bill are back. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie joined forces for a long-awaited reunion show, which premiered on Peacock on Dec. 12. The three-part special sees them ruminate on their beloved 2003 series and take one of their popular catchphrases to unimaginable heights.

In Paris & Nicole: The Encore, the twosome reunites to conduct their biggest endeavor yet, making their odd jobs in The Simple Life look like a piece of cake. Richie and Hilton wanted to make “Sanasa” an opera. Yes, they want to turn one word into a full-blown opera with multiple acts, a storyline, props, dancers, and actual operatic vocals.

This was a huge undertaking even for fans who knew and believed in the virtues of “Sanasa.” But to make it happen, Richie and Hilton had to convince influential music figures about the power and legacy of “Sanasa,” which led to hilarious results and even more confusion. This makes it the perfect time for an important history lesson: what exactly is “Sanasa”?

Where Did “Sanasa” Come From?

To most fans of The Simple Life, “Sanasa” is one of Richie and Hilton’s many catchphrases, along with iconic slang like “that’s hot” and “sliving.” Whenever the BFFs were having fun, getting up to trouble, or even just bored, they’d break out into their sing-songy chant “Sanasa.”

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

But in the duo’s eyes, “Sanasa” is more than just a chant — it’s a Grammy-worthy global smash hit, albeit with just one word. The “song” has the same melody each time, ending on a very screechy high note, which has become canon among the stars and their fans.

As Richie explained to an opera producer they were pitching to helm the “Sanasa” opera, it started as a childhood mantra. “We are songwriters, and we accidentally wrote a hit song when we were 7,” she explained. “We started singing it on this show that we did 20 years ago, and a lot of people caught on to it.”

That producer didn’t believe in the “Sanasa” life, but others around the world did.

The Impact Of “Sanasa”

Sam Jones/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Richie and Hilton felt the song’s impact while revisiting Arkansas, where the first season of The Simple Life was filmed. “Everyone sings it and everyone loves it,” Richie said on the special. “It’s an international sensation.” The word has even transcended generations, as shown when Hilton shared a video proving that her son Phoenix’s first word was “Sanasa” (yes, it counts).

Naturally, even though most opera producers and orchestra conductors turned them down, Hilton and Richie gave “Sanasa” the opera treatment it deserved. They cast younger versions of themselves to act out their childhood friendship before stepping in to depict their ups and downs over the years, complete with paparazzi dancers, nods to The Simple Life, and a whole choir singing “Sanasa.”

Does anyone have an actual definition of “Sanasa”? No, but it’s not required. As Richie said, it’s more of a “vibe check” than a true word, one that’s meant to ensure that everyone who sings it is having fun and being silly. At this point, “Sanasa” is a lifestyle, a mantra, a source of comfort, and a smash hit.