She has arrived. Following several days of social media teasers, Miley Cyrus has dropped her new EP SHE IS COMING on Friday, May 31. Within the six-track EP is the standout song “The Most,” a soulfully upbeat love song. And, given Cyrus' status as a newlywed, it's fair to assume that "The Most" is about Liam Hemsworth. The chorus speaks for itself: “And even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place / You love me the most / And even when I can't stay, even when I run away / You love me the most / So why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause I know? / Why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause you love me the most?”

Given the lyrics, fans are examining the inspirations behind such a meaningful track, and the most plausible explanation they've come up with is that SHE IS COMING's “The Most” is, in fact, about Hemsworth, her husband of less than a year.

The longtime on-and-off partners officially tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee in December 2018. Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song, based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. And with an nine-year history already behind them, it's not surprising that Cyrus would say that Hemsworth is the person who does love her "the most."

Hours prior to the release of SHE IS COMING, Cyrus shared a photo with Hemsworth on Twitter that appears to tease the song’s homage to her husband. In a May 30 post, the “Malibu” singer wrote, “Celebrating the most special day with my most special person” alongside a black-and-white selfie alongside Hemsworth.

“The most special day”? “My most special person”? The evidence that "The Most" is about Hemsworth is all too compelling. But, there's more.

In a March cover story for Vanity Fair, Cyrus dished on the influences that brought SHE IS COMING to fruition, including her life with Hemsworth. Last November, Cyrus and then-fiancé lost their Malibu home during the Woolsey Fire that devastated the Los Angeles and Ventura counties. And she told the publication of how it affected her music. “I’d be really happy to just explain kind of where I’m at, obviously in my relationship, how the music can even kind of be very contradictory,” she said. “But, like. You know my truth. I also wrote a lot of this next record before my f*cking entire house burned down, and my whole f*cking life changed.”

According to Cyrus, the aftermath of the fire strengthened her relationship with Hemsworth. "What Liam and I went through together changed us," she said, adding, "I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be 'in the now' as much as possible."

Given all their ups and downs, and the trying times they've been through, it seems fitting that Cyrus might want to pay tribute to her relationship on this new EP. Hopefully these two will continue to love each other "the most" in years to come.