Lifetime is back at it with the creepy killer movies, this time with one called called Mommy's Little Angel. And, while Mommy’s Little Angel may not be based on a true story, it will definitely feel scarily real. (Horror movies love a good creepy kid, huh?)

It's pretty easy to discover when Lifetime's films are actually ripped from the headlines. The channel goes out of its way to market them as such. That's not the case for this thriller. On the Lifetime website, there is a short synopsis that sheds a bit of light on what the film will be about. Here it is in its entirety:

"12-year-old Katie has had a short but rough life. When her mother dies from an apparent suicide, her cousin Nikki and her husband Luke decide to adopt her. Katie adores her new family and will not let anyone, including her abusive and mentally deranged father, take her away from them. Amanda Clayton and Morgan Neundorf star."

Luckily, for fans of Lifetime’s movies, that is not the only info that is available with reference to Mommy’s Little Angel. Along with the short synopsis, Lifetime also has a preview for the movie. In it, there is much more information to digest. It portrays Katie as quite nefarious. Certainly, there is normal, childish behavior shown, like a temper tantrum she has where she knocks over everything on a coffee table. However, there seems to be much more to her attitude than that. Throughout the trailer, she is shown to be holding a knife, covered in blood, setting fire to a house, and even running over a guy with a car. Mommy's little angel she is not.

However, maybe this is all a set-up for an M. Night Shyamalan-style twist. Maybe Katie is just defending herself. Maybe the man she hits with her car is her “abusive and mentally deranged father” as the synopsis teased. Maybe, she’s bloodied from her defending herself against him with the knife. This is a Lifetime movie after all, those films love a good twist.

One twist you'll definitely get? An actor who usually plays the villain playing a regular character this time around. In short: Don’t expect an evil Karen Cliche character in this movie. While fans of Lifetime movies know that she has portrayed a villainous character or two, she apparently won’t be one in Mommy’s Little Angel. In a recent tweet, Cliche shared a bit more about what viewers can expect from the movie: “For once I’m not the mean one,” she wrote, adding a winking-tongue-out emoji.

Although this movie isn't a true story, it's also not the first of its kind. There has been a number of stories that feature murderous young people. Recently, ThoughtCo put together what seems to be a pretty exhaustive list of 25 movies that feature children who kill, including: The Omen, Children of the Corn, Pet Cemetery, and many more. I mean, if The Shining taught us anything, it was don't trust creepy twin kids. (In movies at least, no disrespect to real life twins or real life kids.)

Mommy’s Little Angel is not based on a true story, and that is probably for the best. The thought of a killer child in real life is just something that can send a chill up your spine. That’s why it makes sense that a lot of the most iconic movies about this subject matter have been inspired by master horror-storyteller, Stephen King. Hopefully, this new movie will be just as entertaining as King’s stories — and maybe there will even be a twist that the kid isn't so killer after all. Stay tuned.