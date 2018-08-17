To some, TV's friendliest goth Noel Fielding is the ultimate catch. He's so sweet, super funny, and he knows the entire dance to Kate Bush's 'Wuthering Heights'. Honestly, what more could you want in a bloke? That said, is he even on the market? Actually, hold up, is Noel Fielding married?

Look, first thing's first: he's got a kid. And where do babies come from? Well, in this case it's Fielding's — sorry, everyone — girlfriend, Lliana Bird. According to MSN, Fielding's been dating the radio presenter and writer for seven years. However, the couple are incredibly private (and they have every right to be), which is why you don't see snaps of the pair out and about together.

Fielding and Bird are actually so private that they managed to hide the fact that they were expecting their first child together until she was eight months pregnant. Judging by her Instagram account, it is Bird gave birth around April, earlier this year. However, I can't confirm the exact date as the couple did not make a big announcement on social media. Instead, they've been enjoying becoming first-time parents in the privacy of their own home, which is a decision I totally understand and respect.

Neither have revealed the sex of their baby. According to the Metro, this was a conscious decision, which sees them follow in the footsteps of their pal, Paloma Faith. The singer revealed last year that she is raising her children gender neutral so that they can identify their own genders without any outside interference, reports the Independent.

According to The Sun, Fielding and Bird’s baby is called Dali, after Fielding's favourite artist, the surrealist painter, Salvador Dali. A source told the paper: "Noel thought the name was a perfect fit. Salvador has played a big part in his life, so it’s no surprise to his friends he’s named a baby after him. It’s a cute name and really suits the tot." I have contacted Fielding’s rep to confirm this, but his spokesperson has not commented as of yet.

However, the presenter’s close pal Kasabian member Serge Pizzorno has opened up about how much Fielding loves Dali (the painter). In fact, he reckons the iconic artist was the inspiration behind Fielding's decision to present the Great British Bake Off. When he was figuring out whether or not he should take the job, the goth was concerned that he would be seen as a sell-out. But because Dali did some work in advertising, he came to the conclusion that he could dip his toe in other waters too. "We figured Salvador Dali did a chocolate advert, so that sort of makes it all right," Pizzorno told Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1's Breakfast Show last year.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But back to Fielding’s love life. While there are some glamorous ladies he 's been romantically linked to in the past, including Courtney Love, according to The Sun, he's never been married, and it doesn't look as though there are plans for him to tie the knot anytime soon either. However, he has well and truly settled down with girlfriend Bird and their bundle of joy.

If they were to marry though, it'd definitely be one amazing wedding. I'm thinking two black dresses for the bride and groom, a wedding cake made out of green goo, and David Bowie-inspired for their first dance (just imagine the bemused looks on Paul Hollywood's face).

Fielding will return in the new series of the Great British Bake Off when the new series launches on Channel 4 on August 28 at 8 p.m.