With The Great British Sewing Bee coming back to our screens, you may be finding yourself wanting to get reacquainted with the show's judges — and possibly one in particular. Let's be honest: many of us have a bit of a crush on Patrick Grant. Talented, classy, and pretty easy on the eyes, Grant is the favourite judge for many. But is Patrick Grant married? And what is it exactly he does when he's not judging on The Great British Sewing Bee? Let's take a deep dive into the world of Patrick.

Currently, Grant is the Creative Director of fashion line E.Tautz, but he has a long history in the industry. The charismatic Scottish designer has turned not one, but two floundering men's tailoring brands back from the brink and taken them onto success, as Business of Fashion reports. His first win came after he bought Norton & Sons, a once esteemed tailor established in 1821, that was struggling. Grant had no formal training in fashion, and had to mortgage everything he owned, but his big risk paid off when the company became profitable again and worked alongside big brands such as Christopher Kane to create tailored catwalk looks.

Grant then moved over to E.Tautz, which was also in distress. He managed success with the tailoring brand, which now has a turnover of over £1 million, according to BoF. In 2010, Grant was awarded menswear designer of the year at the British Fashion Awards for his trouble. In short, he is a very talented designer and creative director in the British fashion industry.

Outside of work, Patrick Grant separated from his girlfriend of eight years, fellow designer Katie Hillier, in 2016, The Times reports. The pair used to live together in her homes in Marylebone and Oxfordshire. It is unclear whether Grant has been in a significant relationship since, but an article in the newspaper in 2016 stated he was currently in the "dating zone" but that he was not into Tinder. Bustle have reached out to Grant's representative to ask for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

Grant is back on our screens for the new series of The Great British Sewing Bee, which begins on 12 February at 9 p.m. on BBC Two. Hosted by comedian Joe Lycett, Grant will be joined by Esme Young on the judging panel. The show has actually taken a long hiatus since its last season, and this will be its fifth series.

Speaking to Craft Business in late 2018, Grant said of his judging role on the show:

“I love all of it. I love the contestants, their passion, their humour and their camaraderie. I’ve loved working with Claudia and am already loving working with Joe. And Esme is a force of nature, she’s amazing. We’ve set lots of great new challenges and have a great new week focusing on one of the huge issues facing the world of clothing right now, something that I personally feel hugely passionate about.”

