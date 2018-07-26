The Jersey Shore family is getting back together and hopefully, they packed their formal wear. From the looks of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 trailer they've got a wedding to attend. Specifically, they're invited to Pauly D's wedding. So, forget GTL, it's time to do a little investigating into whether or not Pauly D really did get married on the Jersey Shore.

The 15-second trailer for the series, which returns on August 23 with a two-hour premiere, will have a baby, a pregnancy, and a wedding — Oh my! The final shot of the teaser is of a wedding ceremony that has an officiant introducing the world to "Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D." Now while fans might want to see Pauly D, real name Paul DeVecchio, find his special someone, it doesn't exactly seem like this new "Mrs. Pauly D" is it.

Clearly, this wedding is being officiated by an Elvis impersonator, which already feels like a clue that this is a bit for the show. Another hint? Well, the arm of "Mrs. Pauly D," whose face isn't shown, looks like it belongs to someone who has been spending a lot of time in the gym lately. This is all to say those arms look nothing like those of Pauly D's on and off again girlfriend Aubrey O'Day. They look more like Vinny Guadagnino or Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's, who retweeted Entertainment Tonight's story about Pauly D's possible Jersey Shore wedding without comment.

MTV on YouTube

I'd put my money on this being a (fake) wedding between Pauly and Vinny, who is known to wear a watch not unlike the one scene in the trailer. These two are two peas in a pod. Not to mention, they are the only Jersey Shore cast members who haven't partnered up yet. Snooki, J-Woww, and Deanna are all married, and Sorrentino got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce in April. It feels like a very Jersey Shore move to have these two pretend to get married to get in on the wedding action, doesn't it?

Clearly, whoever he married, it didn't stick since back in April, Pauly D told Entertainment Tonight that he was single and wasn't really loving it. Being a single dad — he's the father to five-year-old Amabella with his ex Amanda Markert — was making dating difficult. “[Dating’s] just hard now because you gotta question the emotions and intentions. It’s hard dating in general," he said. "That’s why I’m single. You’re supposed to not look for her — she’s supposed to just come, so I’m hoping that happens.”

According to Us Weekly, though, Pauly D is joining another reality show, Marriage Boot Camp with O'Day, who he dated for a little over a year before ending things in July 2017. The upcoming season, which premieres Sept. 7, will be O'Day's second time in marriage boot camp, but her first time in the spotlight since it was revealed she had an affair with Donald Trump, Jr.

So, no, despite this new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer, Pauly D probably isn't married, but one fan on Twitter, who goes by the username @idk_u_that_well, had a suggestion for how Pauly D could find love: on a brand new reality show. "Who else would watch the sh*t out of a Jersey Shore spin off show with Pauly D as the Bachelor," they asked. MTV might just have another Jersey Shore spin-off on their hands.