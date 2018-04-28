Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War are ahead. Pepperony is perhaps the longest-running, OG 'ship of the MCU. Fans were expecting the two to be married in the next movie, but is Pepper Potts pregnant in Avengers: Infinity War? Yes and no. Gwyneth Paltrow's character Pepper Potts first appeared in Iron Man in 2008, and although she hasn't been in every film with Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.) since, her cameo in Infinity War is awfully telling. The last fans saw of these two was when Tony proposed at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Early on in Infinity War, Tony and Pepper are seen jogging through New York City when Pepper tries convincing him (for the umpteenth time) to put away Iron Man for good, avoid fighting the war against Thanos (Josh Brolin), and enjoy life with her as a married couple. In a dream sequence, audiences learn that Tony's been dreaming of life with Pepper and having kids together. Nonetheless, Tony's desire to protect others ultimately outweighs that. He quickly goes back to fighting Thanos and his evil forces, despite his dreams and Pepper's ongoing wishes.

Although it's unclear how involved Pepper will be in the upcoming, untitled Avengers 4, it's been established that Paltrow will reprise her role in the film. When being interviewed by Stephen Colbert, Paltrow said she'll be in "them" when referring to Infinity War and the following Avengers film. Paltrow's been spotted in photos on the Avengers 4 set as well. While Tony Stark was one of the Avengers who actually survived in Infinity War, there's definitely a possibility for their love story to continue.

Speculations of Pepper's pregnancy have been going on among MCU fans for years. As Comicbook.com pointed out when Iron Man 3 was released five years ago, a freeze frame of the explosion at the Malibu mansion showed three stockings hung by the fireplace, not two. The site predicted a bun in the oven, saying, "It’s not uncommon for an excited couple to hang up a Christmas stocking for a baby that is on the way." But fans quickly learned Pepper and Tony weren't expecting after all.

Fast forward to 2018, a few weeks before Infinity War was released, when a random debate regarding Pepper's possible pregnancy ensued on Twitter. Some were convinced Pepper was pregnant.

Fans who paid close attention to hints leading to Infinity War knew that some Avengers would perish in the film, they just didn't know which ones. Thus, threats were being made about any possible harm to Pepper, Tony, and their potential unborn child:

Although fans mean serious business about other Marvel 'ships, Pepper and Tony go way, way back. In Iron Man, Pepper started out as Tony's assistant before he appointed her as the CEO of his business Stark Industries in Iron Man 2. When being exposed to extremis serum in Iron Man 3, Pepper gained superpower abilities (before Tony gave her the right medicine to get the serum out of her system so it wouldn't kill her). The two have been through a heck of a lot, and their budding romance was always at the core of their dynamic. Still, Pepper always stayed focused in putting work first while helping and supporting Tony as well. (Well, maybe not always supporting him in fighting Thanos, but still.)

Infinity War was certainly a game-changer for many 'ships. In comparison, Pepperony remained unscathed. Scarletvision took a devastating hit with the loss of Vision (Paul Bettany) as did Peter (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) with both characters' deaths. While nothing can replace losses from IW, hopefully, Avengers 4 will be full of love (and maybe a baby) to make up for them.