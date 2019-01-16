Rihanna is all about hiding fashion hints in plain sight. The internet is convinced that Rihanna is designing Fenty sunglasses. That's because the singer and makeup mogul has been rocking oversized, shield sunglasses — see ya, ultra skinny, Matrix-inspired frames! — while out and about in NYC recently. A Rihanna fashion fan account and an eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out that the "Fenty" name was featured on the side arm of the shades, leading to speculation and hope that Fenty shades are in our future.

Remember, Rihanna has worn Fenty Beauty products well ahead of their official launches. She wore the Killawatt Foil Highlighters to the 2017 Met Gala and no one knew.

So it wouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world for Rihanna to debut sunglasses that she designed and is planning to eventually sell months in advance of an official announcement. It could be her low key way of taking the fashion's scene's temperature on the prototypes.

Still, Bustle reached out to Fenty reps to inquire about a potential Fenty sunglasses collection.

Refinery29 reported that the Haus of Rihanna Twitter account noticed the Fenty branding on a pair Rih wore in Manhattan. You can look at the Fenty name on the side of the mirrored and metallic pair via this tweet.

It could very well be a collab. Rihanna did partner with Dior for a range of mirrored, futuristic shades back in 2016. Therefore, it's possible that she might be linking up with a fashion brand again. However, she might want to focus on furthering the success of the Fenty brand in the accessories space. She has substantial name recognition and has earned customer and fan trust through several seasons of Fenty x PUMA, Fenty Beauty, and Savage x Fenty. That might mean she's ready to branch out on her own with shades. That, or a sunnies brand simply customized a pair for the singer.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's also worth nothing the signer has just entered into a legal battle with her father Ronald regarding the Fenty brand name.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Rihanna has rocked skinny frames in the past, she seems ready to resurrect larger-than-life, shield-like shades.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She slayed a geometric white frame in recent months.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also rocked tiny pink frames last year.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aviators — with a twist, of course — also looked amazing on her.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Big, bold frames have also found their way into her ensembles.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her pearl-encrusted, performance pair was so chic and matched her choker.

But it's totally time for shield shades to become a dominant and prominent trend in 2019. Who better to usher it in than Rihanna via her Fenty brand? Shield sunglasses look cool and provide some extra protection to both your eyeballs and the skin surrounding them.

In the meantime, you can pass the time while waiting for more intel about a solo or co-branded Fenty sunglasses line by taking a look at the Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day collection. It's sexy AF and it also offers a variety of sizes.

Or shop her her super inclusive Fenty Beauty foundation, which just added 10 more (!!!)shades.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Or you can continue to dream about Rihanna-designed frames. There's no way they won't be stylish and coveted by The Navy and beyond.