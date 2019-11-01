Is 'See' Based On A Book? The Apple TV+ Series Starts From Scratch

The Apple TV+ series, See, explores a futuristic world centuries after a deadly virus wiped out most of the population, leaving the remaining survivors completely blind. The story itself is clearly a work of fiction, but is it possible that See is based on a book? Jason Momoa has once again found himself at the heart of a complicated (and dangerous) fantasy saga that could quite possible put Westeros to shame. However, unlike Game of Thrones, there's no George R.R. Martin equivalent to See who could help to provide answers to where exactly this story is going.

By all accounts, See isn't based on a novel or book series of any kind, though the synopsis alone is compelling without any source material to look back on. Penned by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, See centers around Momoa's character, Baba Voss, a tribe leader whose twins are somehow born with the ability to see — a sense that has become nothing more than a myth to humankind for hundreds of years. A villainous queen views these children as a threat and seeks to destroy them, prompting Baba to wage war against her to protect his family and any other children she wants to harm.

Apple TV on YouTube

“Try to think about the world this way: heard, touched, smelled, sensed. Imagine every human experience available to you — love, joy, discovery, despair, and home — imagine it was all experienced this way … without seeing,” Momoa teased about See to Entertainment Weekly back in March. This will allow fans the chance to see what Earth would look like, and how it would change, if all of its inhabitants were blind and knew no other way of life.

Alfre Woodard, who plays Baba's priestess and advisor, Paris, went on to explain to EW that the series poses an interesting question to all who watch it: how did would your life be without sight? “In this world, we have our evil queens, brave heroes, and thrilling adventure, but beyond the adventure, See will ask questions you may have already started asking yourselves," Woodard explained. "How much of my experience of the world is visual? Without sight, will it change who I am?”

Along with Momoa and Woodard, See also stars Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Marilee Talkington.

This series is just one of numerous projects that have made their debut on Apple TV+ when the streaming service launched on Nov. 1. And while See may not be the product of a book adaptation, the intriguing premise should be enough to draw viewers in. Let's just hope Momoa's character doesn't end up sharing a similar fate to Khal Drogo.