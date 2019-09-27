Thanks to online streaming, it’s become easier than ever to watch your favorite content from the comfort of your bed or the bus seat of your morning commute. In November, Apple TV+ is joining the streaming line-up with a mix of comedy, drama, and science fiction. You'll see familiar faces like Jason Momoa, Oprah Winfrey, and Brie Larson. And while you may already have Apple Music, Apple Pay, and Apple Arcade, it's about time you find out everything you need to know about Apple TV+, so you can expand your daily dose of entertainment.

Streaming networks like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have undeniably blown up in recent years. For instance, 20 of the 27 awards at this year's Primetime Emmys were given to premium cable and streaming services. Apple TV+ has the potential to join those ranks based on all its current buzz. Still, it can be hard to keep track of the release of each new streaming service, from Disney+ to HBO Max to Peacock. How much does they cost? How do they stack up against other platforms? What type of content do they feature? Can I mooch off my cousin’s friend’s sister’s account?

Since Apple TV+ launches super soon, keep reading to answer all your burning questions. You can see for yourself if the service aligns with your budget and taste in entertainment.

When Does Apple TV+ Launch?

Apple TV+ launches its full on-demand service on Nov. 1, just in time for Thanksgiving, in case you need an escape from the in-laws or relatives who keep interrogating you on why you're not cuffed yet. Nine shows are confirmed to release that day, including a mix of drama, reality TV, comedy, documentaries, and animated content, while more originals will be added each month.

How Much Does Apple TV+ Cost?

After a free seven-day trial, Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month, less than half the cost of HBO NOW and almost half the cost of Netflix's cheapest option. And if you just bought the iPhone 11, you're in luck. Purchases of a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or Mac after Sep. 10, 2019 scores you a free year of Apple TV+. After setting up your new device, make sure you sign in with your Apple ID and the offer should instantly appear; you'll have three months to claim it.

How Do I Sign Up For Apple TV+?

Apple customers in over 100 countries will be able to sign up for Apple TV+, which will have content available in almost 40 languages. If you have an Apple product — including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV — you should already have the app built-in. Starting Nov. 1, you can sign up through the Apple TV app or the site for a free trial, which will automatically renew into a monthly subscription unless you cancel it. If you have an Android, you might be out of luck. So far, the app seems limited to only Apple users.

Can I Share My Subscription?

If you have a Family Sharing group with Apple — a free setting that allows six family members to share iTunes, App store, and the like — you and up to five of your favorite family members can share the same Apple TV+ subscription. If all members have Apple devices, one family member can choose Apple TV+ as a feature to share and invite family members to join.

Simply go to "Settings" of your iPhone, iPad, or iTouch, and then click "Set Up Family Sharing." As long as each member has their own Apple ID, there'll be no need to share an Apple TV+ account, password, or your personal queue, so you won't have to worry about the disruption of your recommended feed.

Do I Need WiFi To Use Apple TV+?

Like with Spotify Premium, you can download your favorite content from Apple TV+ to prepare for times you don't have an internet connection. This way, you won't have to worry about entertainment the next time you're stuck in a tunnel or the middle of nowhere.

What Can I Watch On Apple TV+?

Apple spent $1 billion on original content with orders on more than a dozen shows, according to CNET. Among that list is The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which addresses workplace misconduct with a mix of satire and drama. There's also Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld as 19th-century writer Emily Dickinson. As seen in the trailer, the character rebels against being a "proper young lady." Meanwhile, For All Mankind will rewrite a history in which Russia reaches the moon first.

So far, there's no news of licensed programming becoming available on Apple TV+, according to CNET, which is what makes it different from the preexisting Apple TV. It's likely that the streaming service will only feature original content. According to a release, "Most Apple TV+ series will premiere with three episodes." However, some shows have full seasons readily available, so no worries about cliff hangers.

As an added bonus, you'll be watching without any ads. And while the service offers a free trial, if these trailers are any indication, audiences will need more than two-minute clips to hold them over.

This post will continue to be updated as new information comes out.