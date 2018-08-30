If your makeup drawer has been feeling a little bare or your box of empties has been stacking up, then you're in luck. Sephora is having a Beauty Insider Appreciation sale this weekend, just in time for Labor Day. While it's not exactly a Sephora Labor Day sale per se, it is coinciding over the long weekend, letting you nab those savings regardless. The only catch is that you need to be enrolled in the Beauty Insider Loyalty Program in order to enjoy those discounts, and different member levels get different cuts.

From Aug. 24 through Sept. 3, Rouge members will receive 20 percent off, getting the highest discount and the most amount of time to shop since they are at the top tier of the loyalty program, spending at least $1000 within the calendar year. In order to get their discount, they have to use code YESROUGE at checkout.

Afterwards, beginning Aug. 30 and running through Sept. 3, VIB members will get 15 percent off with code YESVIB, and Insiders will receive 10 percent off with the code YESINSIDER. You can use your discount only once online, and as many times as you would like in-store.

If you're not a member yet, don't worry. There is still time for you to get your savings, where all you have to do is sign up to become a Beauty Insider between Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, and you will be able to get your 10 percent off.

Sephora likes to reward its loyal members, so while it's not the same as a traditional Labor Day sale with deep storewide discounts for all, it still is a cheaper way to stock up on all of your favorite beauty essentials. And the best part is that nearly everything on the site and in the store is open to the sale discount. To give you an idea what you can expect, below are some deals to get you planning.

Urban Decay Naked Palette $27 Sephora One of Urban Decay's best selling palettes, this shadow collection was originally $54 and is now selling for an affordable $27 — and that's before your discount code. The brand also announced that it's planning to discontinue this particular palette, retiring a cult classic. Which means you need to hurry to snap it up! Buy Now

Kat Von D MetalMatte Mini Eyeshadow Palette $24 Sephora Another eyeshadow steal, this Kat Von D mini palette was originally $39 and is now currently down to $24. Featuring five warm mattes and five metal shades in warm tones, they're all compacted in a neat travel size case. Buy Now

Do your makeup bag (and wallet) a favor, and stock up on all of your beauty essentials while you can get them on this great discount!