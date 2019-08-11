Ever since they dropped the music video for "Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been the subject of romance rumors. Their chemistry is undeniable, but their status is a bit confusing. Are they a couple? Is she single? Is Shawn Mendes Single? Is the real story something in between?

Perhaps they will show up as dates for the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 11 and make things red carpet official. After all, they're both nominated. Mendes is nominated for Choice Male Artist and for Choice Song: Male Artist for "If I Can't Have You." Cabello is nominated with Mark Ronson for Choice Electronic/Dance song for their collaboration on "Find U Again."

Or they might just continue to play things cool, even though they've been hanging out very publicly. Mendes even denied a romantic relationship with the "Havana" singer during a question and answer session with fans. Pop Crave posted a video of the crooner shaking his head "no" when a fan asked if he was dating Cabello.

The "Señorita" video dropped in June, right around the same time that news broke that Cabello was no longer dating her boyfriend Matthew Hussey. She was reportedly single. Of course, Cabello and Mendes' music video was hot, but it was the time they spent together off the set that had people wondering if the two singers were more than just frequent collaborators.

In a June interview with Clash, the Fifth Harmony alum had high praise for Mendes. She said,

"I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me. I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry. To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."

Camila Cabello on YouTube

She did not confirm a relationship with the "Treat You Better" singer, but clearly she has a very positive opinion of Mendes and their ongoing friendship.

And the duo has continued to be spotted together following their single's release. They were spotted holding hands over Fourth of July weekend in California, and the photos were published by many outlets, including Seventeen. After their Fourth of July fun, Cabello went to Mendes' concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the photo evidence that was shared by HollywoodLife.

On July 29, Mendes and Cabello were photographed being affectionate and kissing many times over, including a pool time make out session in Miami, which was photographed (yet again) and shared by TMZ among other sites.

In an August interview with Variety, Cabello discussed her focus on the "now" when it comes to writing songs. She also remarked, "Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment."

Since she is focused on writing about the "now," and she's talked about falling in love, does that mean she's currently in a relationship? It sure seems that way and she has been seen with Mendes a lot. Although he denied a relationship with that head shake, there just might be a romance blooming.

Looking back on June-August 2019, fans will probably say "I Know What You Did Last Summer" when it comes to Mendes and Cabello. But, in the mean time, fans may hope that there will be "nothing holding [them] back" from just admitting to a relationship with each other.