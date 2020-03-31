Rumours of a relationship between Skepta (aka. Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr.), and Adele began in September 2019, after the “Rolling in the Deep” singer filed for divorce from her ex, Simon Konecki. Both as private as ever, neither side confirmed the relationship. However, lyrics from the grime star's latest song may prove that there was a romantic connection between Skepta and Adele after all.

The track is taken from his latest collaborative album with Chip and Young Adz, Insomnia, released on March 27. In his “Mic Check” song Skepta seems to reference his alleged romance with Adele. “Uh, mic check, it’s S,” the British rapper begins, talking about how hard it is to "handle the fame" when you end up falling for "a star", and how "they talk about you in the press"...

“Gave her the sex, she said she feel it in her chest

Can you handle the fame? You know you’re f*cking with a star

When you’re f*cking with me, they talk about you in the press

Took a little time just to get it together

Better late than never"

The pair, who both hail from Tottenham, have reportedly “been there for each other a lot,” according to a source speaking to The Sun, whilst they both went through rather public and heartbreaking romantic splits. Later in the same verse, the lyrics indicate that the relationship is now over, too:

“Matching Alyx hoodies for the rainy weather,

Lost count how many times I broke your heart,

I’m tryna make it better, you know.”

Skepta has had a number of high-profile relationships in the past, including a rumoured fling with Geordie Shore reality TV star Chloe Ferry and supermodel Naomi Campbell. Campbell appeared to confirm the relationship in May 2018, when they posed together on the cover of GQ. The British rapper hint at that relationship in the same song, almost name-dropping the supermodel...

“How can I fall asleep when I'm on this FaceTime with Nao… shh,

She got them ­Victoria Secrets that she's tryna show me.”

Both Skepta and Adele are reportedly focussing on their children at the moment; Adele on seven-year-old Angelo (with ex-husband Konekci), and Skepta on his little girl, who was born in 2018. The mother of Skepta’s daughter has never been revealed, but it was reportedly the reason for his split with then-girlfriend Naomi Campbell.