Documentary filmmaker and journalist Stacey Dooley is having the time of her life on Strictly. After watching her win over the judges with an uplifting jive performance to Pharrell Williams' 'Happy' with partner Kevin Clifton on Saturday — dressed as Minions no less — Dooley is totally taking this new skill in her stride IMHO. But I can't be the only one wondering if she's got a significant other cheering her on from the side lines, right? It begs the question: Is Stacey Dooley married?

Whilst Dooley keeps her personal life on the down-low — props to her — I can inform you that though the journalist is not married, she does have a boyfriend. Cryptically referring to this mystery man as "ST" on Instagram, I did some digging and have found some pretty solid evidence — thanks to The Sun — that his name is Sam Tucknott, and the two have been dating for nearly four years.

Back in April this year, Dooley gave a rare interview about her boyfriend to the paper. While opening up about her struggle to stay motivated in the gym, she revealed that Tucknott sometimes helps. She said: "I don't have an excuse because my boyfriend Sam is a personal trainer. Occasionally we'll do a boxing workout together, but that's very rare."

Prior to Strictly, Dooley said that she got her daily exercise from walking her bulldog Bernie, who features prominently on her Insta, including this adorable post (below) where Dooley refers to her BF and pooch as "her boys". I seriously can't.

Thanks to Instagram, there were some rumours at the beginning of the year that Dooley and Tucknott were engaged. Celebrating New Year's with friends, she shared a photo with the caption "Your year this year kids ... #marriedin2018".

Many jumped to the conclusion that this was confirmation that Tucknott had popped the question, but it turns out, Dooley was referring to her mates who were also in the pic. So, no wedding bells here just yet, but who knows what's around the corner? Either way, Dooley and Tucknott look happy AF.

I contacted Dooley's rep for further comment but am yet to hear back. However, when they do respond, you'll be the first to know.

IMHO, 2018 has turned out to be a pretty damn good year for Dooley; From her time on Strictly to the release of her first book earlier in the yearto bring made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to broadcasting. Yeah, talk about a pretty huge — and well deserved — title.

"It's hugely unexpected — this honour came totally out of the blue," Dooley wrote in a piece for BBC Three. "I had to read the letter a couple of times before it even started to sink in."

She continued: "I've spent the last decade making documentaries about everything from Isis to femicide for BBC Three, and I genuinely, hand on my heart, have had the most incredible 10 years here. I'm hugely proud that this is my home."

But don't think that receiving an MBE is going to change Dooley's work ethic. Even though she recognises that "it's nice to have the recognition that people outside of [her] own circle are familiar with [her] work," she's taking the title in her stride and will continue to shine "a light on some of the most amazing people that make up our world," and highlighting the issues of those in vulnerable and unsafe conditions through her investigative documentaries.

And luckily for you, whilst you wait for the next Strictly you can immerse yourself with a collection of Dooley's documentaries on BBC iPlayer. Go on then, what're you waiting for?