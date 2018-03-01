Tati Westbrook has finally given all the details on her beauty line, and it was something that no one was expecting. The YouTuber created Halo Beauty — a hair, skin, and nails vitamin that allegedly makes you glow from the inside out. Although no one besides Westbrook has tested the products yet, she's making sure that everyone has the opportunity to.

According to the announcement video, the Halo Beauty Hair, Skin, and Nails Booster is "soy-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, cruelty-free, and vegan." Westbrook says in her announcement video that all of those aspects were extremely important for her. The YouTuber is allergic to gluten, as she has stated in previous videos, and says that she doesn't think sugar has a place in vitamins.

There are 21 ingredients in the vitamins, according to the brand's Instagram post. According to the video, five ingredients alone combat graying hair, and if you take two a day, you'll see glowing skin and longer hair in three weeks. Westbrook says that she has been working on the formula for years and has started and stopped multiple times. She even sees results in two weeks herself. Basically, there are a whole lot of excited fans, despite the fact that this is neither a makeup or skincare brand like people thought.

Westbrook explains that the name of her line Halo Beauty was strategically picked to show that there's something for everyone. So it only makes sense that the ingredients would reflect that. The soy-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, cruelty-free, and vegan formula makes it possible for a wide variety of people to be able to try out the product.

Westbrook's beauty line launches on March 2 at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT, so get those wallets ready. Each bottle will hold a 30-day supply and be available for $39.95 on the Halo Beauty website. With so many people excited about the product, there's a good chance that these will sell out on he first day. Don't worry though, because it's a permanent product.

Not to mention that there will be international shipping. That just means more people able to shop right at launch time. Westbrook announces that she will be using FedEx to send out the packages, so the initial launch is global. How's that for starting off with a bang?

People are extremely excited to see that the line is so inclusive. It might not be makeup right off the bat, but it's a heck of the way to start off. After all, beauty starts from the inside out. While some people are confused about the product being deemed "inclusive," real fans are coming to the rescue to explain why it's so important.

It's not about skin tone. It's about allergies. This product is an inclusive as it gets, people. Because allergies are just as important as any other aspect.

Live footage of me and my friends when we found out that these ingredients were so incredible.

Bottom line: it's hard for vegans to find vitamins, because not all ingredients are clearly listed. This is a vitamin that all people can get behind and vegans are already praising it.

I'm really hoping that the answer to this question is no, because people want to stock up.

If the all caps and exaggerated letters aren't an indication, the emojis might make it clear how much people love the brand.

People aren't made, but where is the highlight? Hopefully the makeup will be just an inclusive, if it's in the works.

And just like that, people are instantly obsessed with Halo Beauty.

Vegan and cruelty free? Looks like people just hit the vitamin lottery.

Needless to say, people are pretty excited.