At midnight on Friday, April 26, Taylor Swift's highly anticipated countdown finally came to an end, and the next era of her music began. Swift's new single, "Me!" featuring Brendon Urie, is here — and so is the music video. Knowing how much Swift relies on symbolism, fans were combing the video for clues about her personal life, and one really stuck out that has people buzzing: A proposal featuring an adorable kitten. But what does this mean? Was it just an adorable music video moment, or is Taylor Swift engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn? Bustle reached out to Taylor Swift’s rep for comment on engagement speculation, but did not receive an immediate response.

The video starts off with Swift and Urie (who are in a relationship) in an argument. In order to win her back, he offers up a ring, which she seems to shoo away, and then he presents her with a kitten, which is she is much happier to receive.

Since these little details in Swift's videos can sometimes represent things that have happened to her in her actual relationships, it's hard not to speculate that this could mean that Alwyn has popped the question — or that Meredith and Olivia have a new kitten sibling.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

But as it turned out, the kitten in the video did mean something more, because on Friday morning, Swift announced the good news herself on Instagram: She has, indeed, adopted a new kitten, and it seems to be the same one from the music video.

