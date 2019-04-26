Taylor Swift's brand new single "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie dropped on Friday, April 26, along with a music video that takes place in a colorful world. The best moments of Taylor Swift's "ME!" video involve some of the beautiful and creative moments in the super fun world — as well as a few awesome cameos sprinkled throughout.

The release of "ME!" has been long-awaited and highly anticipated by Swift fans. The singer has dropped hints about her new music since February in various pastel-tinged Instagram photos filled with palm trees, butterflies, and even her own cats, Meredith and Olivia (who, yes, did turn out to be one of the best moments of the "ME!" video). On April 13, the singer started captioning her photos with "4.26," alerting fans that something was going to happen that day, even though it wasn't quite clear what.

Finally, on April 25, Swift announced her new single's title at the NFL Draft in an interview with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts. Swift said:

"‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it, and owning it. I think that with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves."

Not only does the song have a great meaning, but it also has a music video filled with these awesome moments everyone can appreciate.

1. When Karyn Becomes Butterflies Giphy At the very beginning of the music video, the snake symbol (known as Karyn to Swift fans) of Swift's reputation era appears — and then turns into lots of butterflies. It's a moment that truly signifies this is the dawning of a new Swift era.

2. When Swift & Urie Spoke French Giphy The music video starts off with both singers in an apartment filled with cool colors like blue and brown — and for some reason, they are arguing in French. It's intense and elegant at the same time.

3. When Swift Calls Her Cats Her Daughters TaylorSwift/YouTube Swift fans know how much the singer loves her cats Meredith and Olivia — and, in this cute moment, she calls them her and Urie's young daughters during their argument. It's an adorable cameo for the feline duo.

4. The Dixie Chicks' Cameo Giphy Among the video's wall of baby chickens, there's a portrait of the Dixie Chicks in the background. The country trio group responded to the shoutout in a tweet of eyes emoji and tagged Swift after the video dropped. Swift herself responded to the tweet, "Chicks stans never unstan." Could a collab be in their future?

5. When Swift Walked Through The Room Of Clouds TaylorSwift/YouTube Such a cool element in the video. One even seems to turn into a monster or ghost of some kind — for only a second.

6. Dancing In The Street Giphy Swift and her pants-suited dancers dance in the rainbow-colored street while holding purses. It's like the bright, sunny, and pastel version of "Singin' In The Rain."

7. When Urie Flies With An Umbrella Giphy Urie takes over the next verse at this point and glides around while holding the umbrella — perhaps it's a Mary Poppins reference?

8. When Urie Gives Swift Another Cat Giphy Urie meets up with a pink dress wearing Swift on a roof top and tries to win her affections back. He succeed when he presents her with...a third cat! But wait, do Meredith and Olivia have a new friend? What's the name of this cat?

9. Urie Dancing It Out Giphy His character truly embraces this new world and, well, seems to shake it off on a stage with a '60s vibe.

10. Swift & Urie Dancing It Out Giphy Soon, Urie joins Swift on stage and, together, they have even better moves.

11. The Spelling Marching Band Giphy Decked out in marching band uniforms, Swift and Urie sing very catchy lyrics about what you can spell with "ME!" Remember: You can't spell "Awesome" without "ME!"